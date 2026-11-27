With JSW’s first car for India just around the corner, we have now caught a glimpse of the Jaecoo J5 SUV on Indian roads, sans camouflage. This could hint at an imminent India debut for the SUV, which has been spotted on Indian roads on multiple occasions over the past year. JSW’s entry into the Indian automobile space follows a partnership with China’s Chery Automobile. The brand’s first car for India, the Jetour T2-based JSW Combat SUV, is from one of the multiple sub-brands under Chery. Jaecoo is similarly a second sub-brand under the Chery umbrella.





Spotted wearing temporary red number plates, the vehicle was spotted with all its badging intact, with Jaecoo spelt out on its vertical-slat chrome grille, Jaecoo branding on the boot and the J5 and hybrid badges also visible.



Offered in global markets in pure internal combustion, strong hybrid and all-electric guise, the J5 measures 4,380 mm long, 1860 mm wide and 1650 mm tall, putting it in the same segment as the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The petrol and strong hybrid powertrains both feature a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and Front Wheel Drive, though the similarities in powertrains end there.





While the conventional petrol is paired with a CVT unit, the hybrid features what the brand calls a ‘Dedicated Hybrid Transmission’. The turbo-petrol mill in the hybrid is good for 141 bhp and 215 Nm, which is supplemented by a permanent magnet electric motor offering a peak 201 bhp and 310 Nm.



Total system output stands at 221 bhp and 295 Nm, which would make it one of the more powerful SUVs in the segment. Jaecoo claims a range in excess of 900 km on the WLTP cycle.



On the tech front, the J5 packs in features such as an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13.2-inch central touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, auto headlamps and wipers and Level 2 ADAS features.



Coming to an India launch, JSW could preview the vehicle at its upcoming SUV launch on December 3, with a launch likely to take place next year.

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