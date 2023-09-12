Jaguar and Moda Living Team Up to Offer Exclusive On-Demand Electric Mobility Scheme in 2 Major Cities
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
12-Sep-23 04:26 PM IST
Highlights
- Jaguar's mobility scheme in partnership with Moda Living offers residents in Manchester and Leeds the opportunity to access the all-electric I-PACE on demand.
- Residents can reserve an I-PACE for up to 48 hours, with the entire process, including insurance, charging, valeting, and maintenance, managed by dedicated 24-hour concierge teams at Moda Living's neighbourhoods.
- This access provides residents with easy access to the electric cars, contributing to their goal of achieving operational net zero carbon by 2030 and promoting eco-friendly transportation options.
Jaguar has unveiled an exclusive mobility scheme for residents of Moda Living’s neighbourhoods in major cities. This scheme, currently available in two cities, offers residents the opportunity to access the all-electric I-PACE on demand.
Also Read: Jaguar Partners With Tesla For NACS Port Integration
Jaguar has partnered with the UK Build to Rent developer and operator Moda Living and has chosen two neighbourhoods for this initiative: Moda, Angel Gardens in Manchester, and Moda, New York Square in Leeds. Under this program, residents can reserve an I-PACE for up to 48 hours through the dedicated Jaguar booking platform. The entire process, including key handover and support, is facilitated by each location's 24-hour concierge team. The booking encompasses insurance, charging expenses, valeting, and maintenance.
Rawdon Glover, managing director, Jaguar has said, “At Jaguar, we are carefully considering every aspect of our client journey as we progress to an all-electric luxury car company from 2025. As we explore alternatives to direct car ownership, this scheme provides a client centred mobility solution with on-demand concierge access to the all-electric I-PACE. Future Jaguar clients are continually looking for alternatives to car purchasing and we will closely monitor the success of this initiative and consider expanding across major cities around the world.”
Oscar Brooks, executive director of Moda living, “At Moda, we are committed to sustainability and leading the industry transition to a low-carbon future, with the aim of achieving operational net zero carbon by 2030. This partnership with Jaguar offers our residents easy on-site access to an all-electric car, allowing them flexibility while being mindful of their carbon emissions, something which is another important step on that journey. Our longer-term aspiration is to provide access to sustainable transport to our growing 24,000-home pipeline.
Written By: - Ronit Agarwal
