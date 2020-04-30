Jaguar Land Rover Celebrates COVID-19 Heroes On World Land Rover Day

April 30, is celebrated as World Land Rover Day. Why? Well, it was on this very day back in 1948 that the Land Rover Series I was unveiled at the Amsterdam Motor Show. That's the reason why every year, the company celebrates this day every year as World Land Rover Day. How big is this day for the company, you ask? Pretty big! Last year it was on this very day that the company revealed the camouflaged version of the new-gen Defender, which went on sale later in the year of course. But this year, it's different. In a short video Land Rover explains that though it is World Land Rover Day, the company is not celebrating it.

What it is celebrating though are the world class heroes that are fighting the war at the forefront because of the coronavirus pandemic. With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic spreading across the UK, all efforts are being made to ensure relief work continues uninteruupted. To contribute to this effort, Jaguar Land Rover had deployed the Defender SUVs to the Red Cross. In fact, the company has provided 143 of its SUVs that include the Defender, the Discovery and the Discovery Sport globally that are being used in relief operations.

The Land Rover cars will be used for delivering medicines, food to the elderly and vulnerable people in the UK, Spain, France among other countries. The British Red Cross has received 57 vehicles from the automaker that includes 27 new-generation Defender SUVs. The Spanish Red Cross has received 18 all-terrain vehicles including the Range Rover Velar and the Jaguar F-Pace from JLR to help access more remote regions in the country. In addition to the UK and Spain, JLR has sent its SUVs to the Red Cross societies in South Africa and Australia as well.

THe British Red Cross has been handed over 27 New Gen Land Rover Defenders for relief work

In fact, Jaguar Land Rover has announced that it is scaling up production of face shields or protective visors that are being used by healthcare and essential service workers in the UK, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The automaker will now produce 14,000 face visors each week for key workers across the UK that are part of the National Health Service (NHS).

