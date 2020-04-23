New Cars and Bikes in India

Jaguar Land Rover To Resume Production At 3 Manufacturing Facilities

Jaguar Land Rover has plans to gradually resume production from May 18, 2020 starting with manufacturing plants in Solihull in the UK as well as in Slovakia and Austria.

Published:
With the coronavirus pandemic bringing the world to a standstill, the world of manufacturing had completely come to a halt. But now, there are signs of kick starting production activities. In fact, Jaguar Land Rover has plans to gradually resume production from May 18, 2020 starting with manufacturing plants in Solihull in the UK as well as in Slovakia and Austria. The company's joint venture plant in Changshu, Chin had already begun operations since the middle of February. The company is in fact beginning to see recovery in vehicle sales and customers are returning to showrooms.

As countries are relaxing distancing guidelines and retailers are reopening around the world, the restart of production at the company's other plants will be confirmed in due course. It is in fact developing robust protocol and guidelines to support employees safe return to work.

The company has been monitoring the Covid-19 situation and it follow the guidance of all relevant authorities in the relevant markets. Jaguar Land Rover has in fact, deployed 143 SUVs globally that includes the new-generation Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Velar and the F-Pace for relief work with the Red Cross societies.

