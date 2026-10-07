Jaguar Type 01 Electric GT Debuts With Over 1,000 BHP, 720 KM Range
- Type 01 is the first EV based on Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA).
- Three motors draw power from 118 kWh battery.
- Type 01 can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.
It's not usual to see a once-successful carmaker rise from the ashes and find glory once again, but that's exactly what Jaguar is hoping to achieve with its first all-new car in nearly eight years – the Type 01. First showcased as the Type 00 concept that polarised opinion beyond imagination, the Type 01 has taken nearly two years since to evolve into this final, road-ready form. Making its world premiere in the United States, the Type 01 even has a starting price in its home market (130,000 GBP), the equivalent of INR 1.66 crore. Order books for the Type 01 will open early in 2027, and deliveries will begin in the second half of next year, which is also when it is expected in India.
Jaguar Type 01: Design and styling
The only noticeable difference between the Type 01 and the concept that previewed it is the production car has four doors as opposed to two seen on the concept. Otherwise, the Type 01 is remarkably (or disappointingly, depending on your viewpoint) similar to the Type 00 show car.
It measures well over five metres in length, with a long bonnet, a surprisingly compact cabin with an even tighter glasshouse, and just like the concept, the road car, too, does not have a rear windscreen. The slab-sided, monolithic profile is propped up by massive 23-inch wheels, and the treatment of the tail section is sure to invite diverse comments.
Jaguar Type 01: Interior and features
Despite its substantial dimensions, the Type 01 has room for only four passengers, with a central spine running down the middle of the cabin dividing it into what Jaguar calls ‘individual spaces’.
The dashboard is minimalist in the extreme, to the point that it has no physical switches or buttons whatsoever. Facing the driver is a 24-inch OLED screen, and most vehicle controls will be accessed through a ‘smartphone-style’ vertical touchscreen mounted on the dash.
The Type 01 will have a large, fixed glass roof, as well as a ‘Panoramic Soundbar with Sensory Audio seats’, as per a Jaguar statement.
Jaguar Type 01: Performance, battery and range
The biggest talking point with the Jaguar Type 01 is what it can do on the road. Armed with three electric motors, the Type 01 has a combined peak output of 1,016 bhp, and 1,365 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful road-going Jaguar ever made. With all that power, the Type 01 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.
That may not necessarily be an impressive stat on its own – the recently-launched Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric does it in 2.5 seconds – but Jaguar stresses on the Type 01's 100 to 180 kmph time of four seconds as a true indicator of the unending reserves of power this grand-tourer possesses.
The electric motors draw energy from a 118 kWh battery, which, at least in size terms, is almost exactly the same as the recently unveiled Range Rover Electric. With this battery, the Type 01 will be able to cover up to 720 kilometres as per the WLTP test cycle. And charging it to full won't take long, as the Type 01's 850-volt architecture allows up to 350 kW of DC fast-charging.
Performance is aided by how aero-efficient the Type 01 is. Jaguar claims a drag coefficient of just 0.23 Cd, helped by the car's ‘active vanes’ and three-stage deployable spoiler.
With the automotive universe on the cusp of a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, Amaan believes that the present is the most exciting of times for a motoring enthusiast. Having spent nearly a decade covering the auto sector for several leading publications including BBC TopGear and Firstpost, he is now deeply invested into the electric vehicle space, as the learnings to be made are immense. Amaan also enjoys sport nearly as much as he enjoys cars, bikes, and hopes to be at the Isle of Man TT someday.Read all latest news and reviews from Amaan Ahmed →
Related News
Popular Models
Latest Cars
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Amaan Ahmed | Oct 7, 2026Jaguar Type 01 Electric GT Debuts With Over 1,000 BHP, 720 KM RangePolarising concept car evolves into the most powerful road-going Jaguar of all time with a three-motor setup; set to come to India in 2027.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Oct 6, 2026Honda Elevate New vs Old: Differences ExplainedThe Elevate facelift gets a redesigned exterior, more equipment and a new ZX+ variant, while retaining the same 1.5-litre petrol engine. Keep on reading to find out all that changed.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 6, 2026Honda Elevate Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices ExplainedAlong with the facelift, Honda has also expanded the Elevate lineup with a new ZX+ variant that brings a smattering of new features.3 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Oct 6, 2026Royal Enfield Classic 350 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 2,000Royal Enfield has increased prices across the Classic 350 range, with the motorcycle now starting at Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom).1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Oct 6, 2026Ohvale Racing Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 7.30 LakhHOM Auto Solutions has introduced three Ohvale racing motorcycles in India, aimed at aspiring racers and training academies looking for purpose-built machines to develop their circuit riding skills.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Oct 6, 2026Honda Elevate Facelift Launched At Rs 11.80 Lakh: 360-Deg Cameras, Ventilated Rear Seats AddedAlong with a refreshed look, Honda has added a host of new features to the updated Elevate, including first-in-segment ventilated rear seats on the top-spec model.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Oct 4, 20262026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Review: Upgrades That Matter And A Better AutomaticThe new Skoda Slavia brings a handful of visual and mechanical changes, most notably a new 8-speed automatic for the volume-selling 1.0-litre TSI variants.5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 3, 2026Kia Sorento Review: Is Bigger Always Better?The Kia Sorento has arrived to our shores at the right time. But does it have what it takes to take the market by a storm?7 mins read
- Abhishek Nigam | Oct 2, 2026MINI Countryman C Review: Has MINI Finally Grown Up Without Losing Its Personality?The new Countryman C is bigger, more practical and packed with technology, but its quirky appeal comes with a few compromises.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Oct 3, 2026ViaTerra Spencer Riding Jacket Review: The Ideal Jacket For Indian Summers?The ViaTerra Spencer mesh riding jacket makes a strong case as a well-built, street-focussed riding jacket, combining good airflow with Level 2 protection and a snug, secure fit. Is it perfect? Read on.6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Oct 1, 2026Yamaha YZF-R2 Track Review: New TerritoryYamaha's all-new YZF-R2 brings 200cc performance, lightweight construction and R-series DNA to a new generation of riders, but its true track potential is held back by one crucial component.7 mins read