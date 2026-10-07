Jaguar Type 01 Electric GT Debuts With Over 1,000 BHP, 720 KM Range

It's not usual to see a once-successful carmaker rise from the ashes and find glory once again, but that's exactly what Jaguar is hoping to achieve with its first all-new car in nearly eight years – the Type 01. First showcased as the Type 00 concept that polarised opinion beyond imagination, the Type 01 has taken nearly two years since to evolve into this final, road-ready form. Making its world premiere in the United States, the Type 01 even has a starting price in its home market (130,000 GBP), the equivalent of INR 1.66 crore. Order books for the Type 01 will open early in 2027, and deliveries will begin in the second half of next year, which is also when it is expected in India.

Jaguar Type 01: Design and styling

The only noticeable difference between the Type 01 and the concept that previewed it is the production car has four doors as opposed to two seen on the concept. Otherwise, the Type 01 is remarkably (or disappointingly, depending on your viewpoint) similar to the Type 00 show car.

It measures well over five metres in length, with a long bonnet, a surprisingly compact cabin with an even tighter glasshouse, and just like the concept, the road car, too, does not have a rear windscreen. The slab-sided, monolithic profile is propped up by massive 23-inch wheels, and the treatment of the tail section is sure to invite diverse comments.





Jaguar Type 01: Interior and features

Despite its substantial dimensions, the Type 01 has room for only four passengers, with a central spine running down the middle of the cabin dividing it into what Jaguar calls ‘individual spaces’.

The dashboard is minimalist in the extreme, to the point that it has no physical switches or buttons whatsoever. Facing the driver is a 24-inch OLED screen, and most vehicle controls will be accessed through a ‘smartphone-style’ vertical touchscreen mounted on the dash.

The Type 01 will have a large, fixed glass roof, as well as a ‘Panoramic Soundbar with Sensory Audio seats’, as per a Jaguar statement.

Jaguar Type 01: Performance, battery and range

The biggest talking point with the Jaguar Type 01 is what it can do on the road. Armed with three electric motors, the Type 01 has a combined peak output of 1,016 bhp, and 1,365 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful road-going Jaguar ever made. With all that power, the Type 01 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.

That may not necessarily be an impressive stat on its own – the recently-launched Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric does it in 2.5 seconds – but Jaguar stresses on the Type 01's 100 to 180 kmph time of four seconds as a true indicator of the unending reserves of power this grand-tourer possesses.

The electric motors draw energy from a 118 kWh battery, which, at least in size terms, is almost exactly the same as the recently unveiled Range Rover Electric. With this battery, the Type 01 will be able to cover up to 720 kilometres as per the WLTP test cycle. And charging it to full won't take long, as the Type 01's 850-volt architecture allows up to 350 kW of DC fast-charging.

Performance is aided by how aero-efficient the Type 01 is. Jaguar claims a drag coefficient of just 0.23 Cd, helped by the car's ‘active vanes’ and three-stage deployable spoiler.