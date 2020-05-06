New Cars and Bikes in India

Jaguar Vision GT Coupe Is The Perfect Way To Wish Happy Star Wars Day

Celebrating the Star Wars Day on May 4, Jaguar took to Twitter to wish the Star Wars fans using the hashtag, 'May The Fourth Be With You' along with sharing the pics of the GT Sport.

| Updated:
View Photos
Celebrating the Star Wars Day on May 4, Jaguar took to Twitter to wish the Star Wars fans.

Highlights

  • Jaguar took to Twitter to wish Star Wars fans on May 4.
  • It also released some images of the Vision GT Coupe virtual car.
  • The virtual hypercar debuted last year in Sony's Gran Turismo PS game.

Jaguar has taken to the virtual world to wish its fans a Happy Star Wars Day. It did so by showcasing the Gran Turismo which is not something alien to those who in the gaming world. Motorheads and Play Station gamers were stunned last year when Jaguar introduced the all electric Vision GT Coupe on the PS4 game. Now for all those fans of the George Lucas Sci-fi Flick Star Wars, the 'May the fourth be with you' reference is not lost out on. 

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover UK Expands Online Services Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Celebrating Star Wars Day on May 4, Jaguar took to Twitter to wish the Star Wars fans using the hashtag, 'May The Fourth Be With You'  and shared pictures of the GT Sport. The all-electric Jaguar Vision GT Coupe has been designed and developed from scratch and has taken inspiration from the brand's racing heredity. The exterior looks smooth and futuristic car but Jaguar says that the design is inspired by the C-type and D-type, along with technological influence from Jaguar's I-Type 4 Formula E and I-Pac eTrophy racing cars.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Celebrates COVID-19 Heroes On World Land Rover Day

The Jaguar Vision GT Coupe was first showcased last year in October.

With 1,019 hp of power, 1,200 Nm of torque, it can clock triple digit speeds in less than two seconds and has been designed using lightweight materials, with the light and stiff monocoque body made from carbon-fibre composites and advanced aluminium alloys. It tips the scale at 1400 kg and delivers near 50:50 weight distribution. It featured in Sony's Gran Turismo World Tour event at the Tokyo Motor Show last year in October and after the latest post we hope it to make its way to the upcoming online events as well.

