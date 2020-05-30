New Cars and Bikes in India

Japan Backs Nearly A Third Of $6.6 Billion Loans To Nissan

Nissan also announced a four-year recovery plan on Thursday. Japan's No. 2 automaker pledged to slice 300 billion yen in from annual fixed costs and become a smaller, more efficient company after the pandemic exacerbated a slide in profitability that culminated in its first annual loss in 11 years.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Nissan to slice 300 billion yen in from annual fixed costs after the pandemic

The Japanese government has guaranteed almost a third of the 7l3 billion yen ($6.65 billion) in loans Nissan Motor Co has secured from its main lenders to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, according to three people with knowledge of the plans. The automaker, seeking to return to profitability and stop bleeding cash, has secured 350 billion yen from its biggest lender, Mizuho Financial Group, of which 200 billion is backed by the state, the sources told Reuters on Friday. Among other lenders, the Development Bank of Japan will loan 180 billion yen, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will lend 120 billion yen, the people said on condition of anonymity as the information is not public.

Also Read: Nissan India Introduces New Finance Schemes And Pick-Up & Drop Service

Nissan

Nissan Cars

Terrano

Kicks

GT-R

Mitsui Sumitomo will lend 50 billion yen, along with some additional U.S. dollar-denominated funding, they added. Nissan announced the total funding amount on Thursday but did not name the lenders. All four banks declined to comment on the funding breakdown. Only the Mizuho loan is partly backed by the government, the sources said.

pmpfm0do

Nissan Plans To Restart Output At UK's Biggest Car Factory In June

Nissan also announced a four-year recovery plan on Thursday. Japan's No. 2 automaker pledged to slice 300 billion yen in from annual fixed costs and become a smaller, more efficient company after the pandemic exacerbated a slide in profitability that culminated in its first annual loss in 11 years.

Also Read: Nissan To Close Barcelona Plant; Spain Tries To Reverse The Decision As Workers Protest

Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said the company had ample cash, untapped credit lines and fresh funding to ride out a severe sales slump caused by the coronavirus, but warned the biggest challenge was to improve the company's cash flow.

Nissan is grappling with a negative free cash flow of 641 billion yen as of the year ended March 31, which the company expects to turn positive in the second half of its financial year.

0 Comments

Still, Uchida and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Ma acknowledged that more funding might be needed if the pandemic continues to weigh on sales in the coming months.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Nissan Terrano with Immediate Rivals

Nissan Terrano
Nissan
Terrano

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Offering Rs.200 Amazon voucher to all customers.
Which vehicle would you prefer to buy?
Which vehicle type do you own currently?
Which city do you currently reside in?
What is your preferred fuel-type for your next vehicle purchase?
What is your preferred transmission-type for your next vehicle purchase?
What is your vehicle usage pattern?
Personal Information
1/6

Return To Poll

Popular Nissan Cars

Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 10 - 14.65 Lakh *
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 9.5 - 14.15 Lakh *
Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R
₹ 2.12 Crore *
x
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz GLA is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz GLA is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities