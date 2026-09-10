Jawa 42 All Stars: In Pictures
- Prices start at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Replaces the standard Jawa 42
- Available in five new colour options
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the Jawa 42 All Stars at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). It will eventually replace the standard Jawa 42 and marks the brand’s third All Stars model. It will be available in five new colour options, with the range-topping shade priced at Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle also gets several noticeable changes. Let’s take a closer look at what’s new.
The Jawa 42 All Stars Edition is available in five new colour options, with each colour featuring a different decal. This is the most premium-priced shade, priced at Rs 1.90 lakh. It is the All Stars Black colour, which gets silver ‘Est. 1929’ lettering and a silver star alongside the Jawa logo.
The All Stars Battle Green features red star graphics on the right side of the fuel tank, accompanied by ‘1929’ numerals finished in beige. This colour option is priced at Rs 1.87 lakh.
Also read: 2026 Jawa 42 All Stars Edition Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh
This All Stars Nebula Blue is priced at Rs 1.87 lakh and features a darker, more understated appearance. It appears almost black in low light, while direct sunlight brings out a deep blue hue. The fuel tank gets star graphics accompanied by ‘Jawa’ lettering, both finished in silver.
The All Stars Moss Grey is priced at Rs 1.87 lakh. It features graphics similar to those seen on the All Stars Battle Green, but with the numerals finished in black and the star motif in white, creating a subtle contrast against the Moss Grey paintwork.
Also Read: 2026 Jawa All Stars 42: What’s New?
The All Stars Ivory colour features ‘Forty Two’ lettering on the fuel tank, complemented by ‘Jawa’ branding set within coffee-brown circular motifs. Priced at Rs 1.85 lakh, it is the most affordable colour option in the All Stars range.
The Jawa 42 All Stars Edition now rides on a wider 150/70-17 rear tyre, up from the previous 120-section unit, giving the motorcycle a more muscular and chunky stance. At the front, it gets a 100/90-18 tyre, up from the earlier 90-section unit. Both tyres are wrapped around a new set of alloy wheels.
It gets an LED taillight, while the halogen indicators are mounted on a wider rear fender designed to cover the width of the tyre. Both the front and rear fenders have been widened as part of the updated design.
It gets a redesigned seat that appears considerably slimmer while retaining firm padding for improved comfort on long-distance tours. The grab rail has also been neatly integrated into the tail section beneath the seat. Meanwhile, the seat height has increased from 788 mm to 795 mm.
Carrying forward the twin-exhaust setup, the new Jawa 42 features a redesigned upswept exhaust system, replacing the straight exhaust setup seen on the outgoing model.
For braking, it gets dual-channel ABS as standard, along with 280 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes. Suspension duties are handled by 35 mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.
It comes equipped with the same fully digital instrument cluster as the outgoing model, retaining the familiar unit without any significant changes.
The motorcycle is equipped with a slipper-assist clutch paired with a segment-first six-speed gearbox. It also features an integrated cast footrest support for the pillion.
Mechanically, it continues to be powered by the 295cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine, which produces 27.2 bhp at 7,950 rpm and 26.3 Nm of peak torque.
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