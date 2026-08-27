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Jawa 42 FJ Gets New All Stars Editions, Prices Start at Rs 2.02 Lakh

Abhishek Nigam
Abhishek Nigam
1 min read
Aug 27, 2026, 09:37 AM
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Jawa 42 FJ Gets New All Stars Editions, Prices Start at Rs 2.02 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Prices for the Jawa All Stars 42 FJ range from Rs 2,01,942 to Rs 2,15,942 (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
  • The special edition retains the 334cc engine, producing 29BHP and 29.62 Nm
  • New features include six colourways, LED lighting, digital instrumentation and dual-channel ABS.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced the Jawa All Stars series, with the 42 FJ becoming the first motorcycle to receive the new treatment. The special edition celebrates the brand’s rider community and brings six new colourways, including a chrome finish.

The motorcycle retains the 42 FJ’s 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC engine, which produces 29bhp and 29.62 Nm. Power is sent to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox. Braking is via 320mm front and 240mm rear discs with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle also gets an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup.

The 42 FJ features a neo-classic design highlighted by brushed aluminium tank panels, along with LED lighting and a fully digital instrument cluster. Suspension duties are handled by 41mm telescopic forks and five-step adjustable gas-filled twin rear shocks.

Prices for the Jawa All Stars 42 FJ start at Rs 2,01,942 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), while the top-spec Chrome edition costs Rs 2,15,942. Other colour options include Nebula Blue, Matte Black with Red or Black cladding, Aurora Green and Red.

# jawa bike new edition# Jawa 42# Jawa Classic Legends# New Motorcycles# bike# Bikes

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JAWA 42 FJ
JAWA 42 FJ
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*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.84 - 2.04 Lakh
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