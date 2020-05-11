New Cars and Bikes in India

Jawa Dealerships Resume Operations In India

Jawa Motorcycles has announced that its dealerships in India have started resuming operations after the government relaxed rules for business. All dealerships personnel have been trained to maintain hygiene and social distancing and will be following certain guidelines for operations as well.

All Jawa dealerships will follow a seven-step safety protocol

Highlights

  • Jawa dealerships to follow a 7-step safety protocol
  • Doorstep delivery for new purchase/test rides available too
  • New motorcycle delivery schedule to be rolled out soon

With a slight relaxation in rules, the Indian auto industry is now slowly limping towards the new normal and it is going to be a long journey. Along with other two-wheeler manufacturers such Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Jawa announced on its social media channels that it will be resuming operations at its dealerships across India. The company will be rolling out an updated delivery schedule as well. Of course, all Jawa dealerships personnel will be trained to follow hygiene and social distancing protocols along with the guidelines provided by the government.

All Jawa dealerships will be following a seven step safety protocol in order to ensure smooth facilitation for customers and reduced hassle for employees as well. The dealerships will actively sanitise test vehicles, display vehicles, dealership premises and service centres. All employees and visitors will be screened thermally for temperature. Jawa dealers will hand prior appointments to customers so that social distancing at dealerships is easy to follow. The dealerships will also digitise the documentation process to the extent possible and will provide digital support to customers via email, text messaging and phone calls. Plus, the company will also facilitate doorstep delivery of newly purchased motorcycles and even for test drive vehicles.

Jawa's online delivery estimator tool has been stopped for now as the company says that its production supply chain has taken a hard hit with the COVID-19 crisis. The company will draw up a new delivery plan and announce soon.

