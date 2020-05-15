New Cars and Bikes in India

Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms Finalists Announced

Jawa Motorcycles has shortlisted four finalists for the custom build for Jawa enthusiasts which was announced during the COVID-19 lockdown.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The finalists for the Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest have been announced

Highlights

  • Four finalists have been selected from the Jawa Kommuniti Kustoms contest
  • The Kommuniti Kustoms contest was organised during the COVID-19 lockdown
  • Entries were designs made by Jawa fans and enthusiasts

Jawa Motorcycles organised an online design contest during the coronavirus lockdown, called the Kommuniti Kustoms. The idea of the contest was to encourage Jawa fans and enthusiasts to design their own custom Jawa, using either the Jawa Classic or the Jawa Forty Two as the base to develop the custom design. Scores of entries came in from designers and Jawa enthusiasts, including cafe racer concepts, scramblers, adventure tourers and some radically designed baggers and bobbers. Now, Jawa has now announced the four finalists of the Kommuniti Kustoms contest, which includes two scrambler-ish designs, a bobber, and a cafe racer.

Also Read: Jawa Perak First Ride Review

JAWA

JAWA Bikes

Perak

Forty Two

300

q14dhs4

The Jawa Soheil Kalarickel oozes the appeal of a true-blue garage-built bobber

The Jawa Cockatrice seems like a Scrambler based on the Jawa Classic, but kitted out with panniers and a proper high windshield. It's not exactly an adventure tourer, and more than a Scrambler. In our books, the Cockatrice is a blend of a Scrambler and an adventure touring motorcycle, with knobby dual-sport tyres and a high front fender, along with hard panniers. The fuel tank and side panels are retained from the Jawa Classic, so the Cockatrice retains the clean lines a Jawa can be easily identified with.

Also Read: Exploring Punjab On Jawa Motorcycles On The Punjab Da Tor

hai7s4ls

The Jawa Prague 42 is a design of a classic cafe racer

The Kalarickal is a bobber-style custom based on the standard Jawa, and looks like a classic garage-built Bobber, complete with fat tyres, and hunkered down ergonomics, courtesy the short handlebar and single saddle. The Jawa Prague 42 is a modern interpretation of the classic cafe racer designed on the Jawa Forty Two. With clean lines, and a sketch which seems straight out of a motorcycle designer's concept book, the Prague 42 certainly looks the part of a factory cafe racer, if Jawa was looking to build one.

2ndh6mco

The Jawa Scimitar follows the classic lines of a true-blue Scrambler design from the 1960s and '70s

0 Comments

The Scimitar, one of our personal favourites, seems to be based on a Jawa Forty Two, and has the classic lines of a 1960s Scrambler, complete with high handlebar, front fender, upswept side-mounted exhaust and dual-sport tyres. The ground clearance also seems to be bumped up a bit, to give the Scimitar a true-blue Scrambler look and feel. So, tell us, which one is your favourite custom design on the Jawa?

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare JAWA Perak with Immediate Rivals

JAWA Perak
JAWA
Perak

Popular JAWA Bikes

JAWA Perak
JAWA Perak
₹ 1.89 Lakh *
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA Forty Two
₹ 1.65 - 1.74 Lakh *
JAWA 300
JAWA 300
₹ 1.74 - 1.83 Lakh *
x
Coronavirus: High-Spec Mahindra Ventilators Ready For Production
Coronavirus: High-Spec Mahindra Ventilators Ready For Production
Daniel Ricciardo To Drive For McLaren In 2021 As Sainz Confirmed For Ferrari
Daniel Ricciardo To Drive For McLaren In 2021 As Sainz Confirmed For Ferrari
TVS Motor Company Registers 'Ronin' Trademark
TVS Motor Company Registers 'Ronin' Trademark
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities