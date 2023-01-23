  • Home
Jawa Reveals New Limited-Run 42 Tawang Edition

Limited to just 100 units, the Tawang Edition will be exclusive to the Northeastern states.
23-Jan-23 05:12 PM IST
  • Special Edition Jawa 42 limited to just 100 units
  • Available only in Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring regions
  • Gets a custom livery inspired by local folk legends

Jawa Motorcycles has revealed a limited-run Tawang Edition of the Jawa 42 at the Torgya Festival in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. Limited to just 100 units the motorcycle will be available in Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

The Tawang Edition is based around the 42 Sports Stripe Allstar Black featuring unique motifs on the body panels. The motifs for the special edition are based around Lungta, a mythical wind horse which forms part of the region’s legends and symbolises prosperity and good fortune. The motifs feature on the fuel tank and fenders and are accompanied by inscriptions inspired by the region. Every motorcycle also gets a unique numbered bronze medallion to mark the special edition units.

Mechanically, the special edition 42 is identical to the standard model featuring an 294.72cc single cylinder engine developing 27 bhp and 26.84 Nm.

Marking this occasion, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “As motorcyclists, we have been in love with the breath-taking vistas and amazing roads that Arunachal has to offer. The rich culture and the associated legends make the ride enriching and that’s exactly what we’re honouring with the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition. The Lungta signifies well-being, and we wish riding here to be a fulfilling experience for everyone.”

The special edition motorcycle was revealed at the Torgya festival in the presence of Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Sonam Chombay, Commissioner to CM and Oken Tayeng, Chairman – Adventure Tour Operator Association of India, NE Chapter. Jawa also delivered units of the special edition Jawa 42 to select customers at the unveiling.

line