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Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 26.70 Lakh

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Aug 17, 2026, 02:33 PM
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Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 26.70 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Limited to 85 units across India
  • Gets anniversary-themed exterior and interior details
  • Prices start at 26.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Jeep India has launched the Compass 85th Anniversary Edition at Rs 26.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to 85 units, it joins the recently introduced Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition as part of Jeep's celebrations marking the brand's 85th anniversary.


Also Read: Jeep's Upcoming SUV For India To Use Platform From Tata Motors

Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition 1

The Compass gets a few changes to distinguish it from the regular versions. On the outside, it features 85th Anniversary decals on the front doors and tailgate, along with matching detailing on the wheel centre caps. The SUV also gets Gloss Black 18-inch alloy wheels and will be offered in four exterior paint schemes: Red, Green, White and Black.

Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition 2

As for the interior, the Compass in this edition gets an all-black cabin, with Mayan Gold detailing on the dashboard and contrasting accents elsewhere. The seats are finished in Black Leatherette with Mayan Gold stitching.

Also Read: Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Special Edition Reintroduced: Priced At Rs 70.31 Lakh

Jeep Compass 85th Anniversary Edition 3

The carmaker is also offering 85th Anniversary AXS packages for buyers who want some additional equipment. These include ambient lighting, roof illumination and a digital IRVM with front and rear dashcams, among other additions.

The Compass 85th Anniversary Edition continues with the 2.0-litre diesel engine, producing 168 bhp and 350 Nm. It can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox, with the latter also available with four-wheel drive.

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Learn more about Jeep New Compass

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*Expected Price
₹ 20 - 25 Lakh

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