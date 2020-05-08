JK Tyre Resumes Partial Operations In India

JK Tyre has announced that it has resumed partial operations in India in accordance with guidelines laid down by the government along with getting the necessary permissions from local and state authorities. The company has started production in a graded manner at its manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. JK Tyre has also restarted operations at its global research and development hub in Myusuru, Karnataka. Its other plants in India and Mexico are in preparatory mode and will restarts operations in a subsequent manner.

Also Read: JK Tyre Top Management Takes Voluntary Pay Cut

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & MD, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., commented, "As a nation, we are passing through a challenging phase, yet it is imperative that we take small, but significant steps in our endeavour to achieve the right balance again. While we recommence our manufacturing operations, we are placing the safety and well-being of our employees and communities, which are the prime importance of our resumption plan. We have worked out a thorough and stringent roadmap that is not only aligned with the protocols of the authorities, but goes a step further in ensuring access to safe workplace. We are optimistic that the economy and business ecosystem will gradually proceed towards recovery in the coming months."

All manufacturing facilities of JK Tyre will begin operations with restricted manpower and stringent measures ensuring safety, sanitisation and social distancing. The company will only allow listed staff to enter factory premises. All employees who work in corporate, sales and departments will continue to work from home until the lockdown is lifted. The company has also issued a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) for its employees and supply chain partners for operations under lockdown.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.