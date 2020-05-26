New Cars and Bikes in India

JK Tyre Rolls Out 20 Millionth Radial Tyre For Trucks/Buses

JK Tyre achieved a landmark when it rolled out the 20 millionth radial tyre for trucks/buses recently. JK Tyre has 9 tyre manufacturing plants in India and 3 in Mexico and collectively, all plants manufacture a total of 35 million tyres a year.

Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & MD, JK Tyre, with a fuel-saver radial tyre for trucks & buses

Highlights

  • JK Tyre has a total of 9 plants in India and 3 in Mexico
  • The company manufactures a total of 35 million tyres a year
  • JK Tyre has a broad range of radial tyres for trucks/buses

JK Tyre achieved a landmark in tyre manufacturing when it rolled out the 20 millionth radial tyre for trucks and buses recently. The company reached the 10 millionth mark in 2016 and took just four years to reach the 20 millionth mark. JK Tyre is the first and the only Indian tyre manufacturer to have achieved this milestone. JK Tyre has 9 tyre manufacturing plants in India and 3 in Mexico and collectively, all plants manufacture a total of 35 million tyres a year.

Also Read: JK Tyre To Manufacture Hand Sanitisers To Fight COVID-19

qeql9fr8

(JK Tyre has a wide variety of radial tyres for trucks and buses)

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director said, "This is a landmark achievement, not only for JK Tyre, but for all its stakeholders, especially the customers who have shown their unwavering trust in our engineering prowess and technological capabilities. As a pioneer and market leader, we remain committed to driving innovation and bringing products for our fleet customers that are high on efficiency, safety and cost effectiveness. We will continue to work towards strengthening our position through Technology and revolutionary sustainable mobility solutions."

Also Read: JK Tyre Resumes Partial Operations in India

0 Comments

The company recently launched the country's first ever 'Smart Tyre' technology where tyres are fitted with technology that can monitor the tyre's vital statistics such as pressure and temperature. This makes JK, the first tyre manufacturer to venture into connected mobility space. With regards to fighting COVID-19, JK Tyre has started manufacturing hand sanitisers as well. The company will make the hand sanitisers under a new brand - Total Control Hand Sanitisers. JK Tyre says that it has developed the hand sanitiser at the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence in Mysuru as per the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation. It has acquired all the necessary approvals and licenses for the sanitiser within a record period of eight days, and its production will take place at Jay Kay Gram, Kankroli Plant, Rajasthan.

