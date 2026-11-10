JLR Launches Legal Dispute Against BYD Over Ti7 SUV
- JLR accuses BYD of infringing intellectual property associated with the iconic Land Rover Defender.
- The case raises questions about intellectual property protection and reverse engineering.
- The case raises questions about intellectual property protection and reverse engineering.
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has filed a lawsuit against Chinese carmaker BYD, alleging the theft of intellectual property related to the Land Rover Defender in connection with BYD's Fang Cheng Bao Ti7 SUV. The dispute follows reported searches of BYD offices in the Netherlands and the seizure of digital records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in The Hague for 11 November 2026.
Land Rover Defender Octa is the performance variant of the standard Land Rover Defender.
It all began with BYD's Ti7, a large plug-in hybrid SUV launched in China in September 2025. Its boxy proportions, upright stance and rugged exterior have attracted comparisons with the Land Rover Defender. But beyond vehicle design, the case raises important questions about intellectual property protection, reverse engineering and growing competition between established European manufacturers and Chinese automotive companies.
JLR reportedly suspects that BYD may have dismantled a Defender and studied its engineering while developing the Ti7. Additionally, in August 2026, court-appointed bailiffs reportedly searched BYD offices in Schiedam and Hoofddorp in the Netherlands, seizing digital records potentially relevant to the case.
BYD, on the other hand, has challenged the scope of the seizure, describing it as a fishing expedition. Importantly, these remain allegations. No court has established that BYD infringed JLR's intellectual property.
BYD's Fang Cheng Bao Ti7 SUV follows the same stance and upright posture as the Land Rover Defender
The Defender competes through its brand heritage, luxury and off-road engineering, while BYD targets customers seeking advanced technology, space and electrification at a lower price.
Although similar styling alone does not establish intellectual property infringement, the court will have to consider the specific protected designs, technologies and evidence involved. BYD has emerged as a major international automotive competitor through its battery manufacturing capabilities, vertical integration, electrification and competitive pricing.
For JLR, the Defender is a central part of its global brand identity. Protecting its distinctive design and associated intellectual property is therefore commercially important. The dispute also follows JLR's successful 2019 Chinese court case against Jiangling Holdings over the Landwind X7, which had similarities to the Range Rover Evoque.
The judgment highlighted the importance of protecting automotive design rights across international markets, although it has no direct bearing on the outcome of JLR's ongoing dispute with BYD. Meanwhile, the reported searches of BYD's offices in the Netherlands mark a significant development in the case.
Digital records could potentially help establish how the Ti7 was developed, whether a Defender was examined and whether protected technical information was accessed.
The preliminary hearing scheduled for 11 November 2026 may provide clarity on the procedural status of JLR's claims. Possible outcomes include dismissal of the claims, further legal proceedings, a settlement or, eventually, a finding of infringement and appropriate remedies.
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