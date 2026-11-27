JSW Combat 'Pioneers' Limited Edition Announced; Bidding Starts November 28
- JSW Motors will offer the Pioneers 500 as a limited edition of 500 units.
- Price offer applications will open on November 28, 2026, at 11 am.
- Interested participants must pay a registration amount of ₹1 lakh before submitting their price offers.
JSW Motors has announced the Pioneers 500, an exclusive limited-edition offering restricted to 500 units. The company has opened registrations of interest ahead of the price offer application process, which will begin on November 28, 2026.
The invitation features teasers of the company's first SUV, the JSW Combat. The silhouette of the vehicle is spread across the pages. Specifications and the official ex-showroom price have not yet been revealed, as the launch is scheduled for December 3, 2026.
Pioneers 500 Exclusives
The promotional material indicates that the Pioneers 500 will receive an exclusive badge, specially crafted design accents and a personalised cabin featuring the owner's name and a unique number.
Alongside these exclusive design elements, the Pioneers 500 will come with several ownership privileges. These include access to a private owners' community, the JSW Think Tank, a dedicated relationship manager, priority services and an enhanced delivery experience.
Other benefits include curated experiences, special access to select events, early access to bookings for friends and family, and a Pioneers 500 welcome kit. These benefits will be subject to the company's terms and conditions.
Also Read: JSW Motors Reveals Brand Logo Ahead Of December 3 Debut
Interested buyers can register their interest through the official JSW Motors website. However, registering interest does not constitute a price offer submission. The price offer application process will begin at 11 am on November 28, 2026, through a dedicated campaign page on the company's website. Participants will have to verify their identity using their name and contact number and pay a campaign registration amount of ₹1 lakh before submitting an offer.
JSW Combat SUV Details
The overall design appears to have been carried over from the Jetour T2, including its upright, boxy proportions, squared-off wheel arches and LED lighting at both ends. The rear is not visible in the teaser, but it is likely to feature Combat lettering and JSW branding.
JSW Motors has not disclosed the India-spec powertrain details yet. However, the plug-in hybrid setup is expected to be offered in India. Whether the petrol-only variants will also make it to the market remains to be seen. We expect the SUV to be priced at around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: JSW Combat Name Confirmed: India Launch On December 3
Globally, the Jetour T2 is offered with 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine options. The larger engine is also available with a four-wheel-drive system. The SUV is additionally offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with two electric motors and an onboard battery. This setup offers a claimed electric-only range of around 139 km (NEDC).
The cabin is also expected to be based on the international-spec T2. It could feature a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.6-inch digital instrument display, a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control and a surround-view camera. It might as well feature an ADAS suite, which is available on the international model.
The Combat will be JSW's first model for India, but it will not be the last SUV from the group's international partnerships to make its way here. Other vehicles from Chery's subsidiaries, including the iCar V23, have also been spotted testing on Indian roads.
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