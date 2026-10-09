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JSW Motors' First SUV For India To Be Launched On December 4

Jaiveer Mehra
last published date : 9 October 2026, 19:58 IST
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JSW Motors' First SUV For India To Be Launched On December 4
Highlights
  • First SUV expected to be based on Chery's Jetour T2
  • Expected to arrive in petrol and PHEV guise
  • SUV likely to get minor design changes over model sold overseas

JSW Motors Limited will officially enter the Indian car market on December 4, launching its first production SUV. The product is expected to be a badge-engineered version of the Jetour T2 SUV sold overases - a result of JSW’s partnership with Jetour’s parent company, Chery Automobiles.

Also read: Jetour T2 SUV Design Patent Registered In India

The Jetour T2-based SUV has been spotted testing on Indian roads multiple times, and the company filed official patents for it earlier this year. JSW also showcased a teaser for its upcoming model back in February 2026, with the image showing a shadowy fascia of an SUV that looked similar in proportions to the Jetour T2.

JSW Motors teaser

On the design front, the T2 looks the part of a traditional SUV with boxy proportions and squared-off fenders paired with contemporary design touches seen in the form of the LED light clusters both at the front and rear. The cabin, meanwhile, follows a minimalist theme with a slab-sided dashboard design featuring a neatly integrated digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a large free-standing central touchscreen.

Also Read: JSW Motors Teases Its First SUV For India; To Be Based On Jetour T2

The SUV is expected to receive cosmetic changes over the model on sale in global markets, with JSW expected to make alterations to softer design elements such as the bumpers, lights and wheels. The cabin design meanwhile is likely to get only minor changes, such as to the upholstery fabrics and colours.

Jetour T2 SUV

Also read: JSW’s Creta Electric Rival Spotted: Chery Jaecoo J5 Undergoes Testing In Pune

Under the hood, the SUV is sold in global markets with petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. The former features either a 1.5 turbo-petrol or 2.0 turbo-petrol engine under the hood; the larger unit is also offered with a 4x4 drivetrain. The hybrid, meanwhile, pairs a 1.5 turbo-petrol mill with an on-board battery and a pair of electric motors. The PHEV drivetrain offers a claimed EV-only range of around 139 km (NEDC). JSW is yet to confirm powertrain details, though we expect the hybrid to also make it to India.

The T2-based SUV will be JSW’s first car for the Indian market, with other vehicles from Chery’s subsidiaries also spotted testing in India, such as the iCar V23.

# Jetour T2# Jetour T2 India Launch# JSW Group# JSW# JSW Motors# car# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming SUVs# Upcoming Cars
Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra

Jaiveer has been in the field of automotive journalism for 10 years now, with experience in writing for web and magazines. While primarily focused on writing news and a few features over the years, he can’t resist the chance to get behind the wheel. He's got a keen interest in reading and the occasional flair for writing fiction and love to engage in discussions around cars. His dream is to drive some of the best cars on the road and one day hopes to make it a reality.

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