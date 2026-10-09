JSW Motors' First SUV For India To Be Launched On December 4

JSW Motors Limited will officially enter the Indian car market on December 4, launching its first production SUV. The product is expected to be a badge-engineered version of the Jetour T2 SUV sold overases - a result of JSW’s partnership with Jetour’s parent company, Chery Automobiles.



Also read: Jetour T2 SUV Design Patent Registered In India



The Jetour T2-based SUV has been spotted testing on Indian roads multiple times, and the company filed official patents for it earlier this year. JSW also showcased a teaser for its upcoming model back in February 2026, with the image showing a shadowy fascia of an SUV that looked similar in proportions to the Jetour T2.



On the design front, the T2 looks the part of a traditional SUV with boxy proportions and squared-off fenders paired with contemporary design touches seen in the form of the LED light clusters both at the front and rear. The cabin, meanwhile, follows a minimalist theme with a slab-sided dashboard design featuring a neatly integrated digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a large free-standing central touchscreen.

Also Read: JSW Motors Teases Its First SUV For India; To Be Based On Jetour T2

The SUV is expected to receive cosmetic changes over the model on sale in global markets, with JSW expected to make alterations to softer design elements such as the bumpers, lights and wheels. The cabin design meanwhile is likely to get only minor changes, such as to the upholstery fabrics and colours.



Also read: JSW’s Creta Electric Rival Spotted: Chery Jaecoo J5 Undergoes Testing In Pune



Under the hood, the SUV is sold in global markets with petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. The former features either a 1.5 turbo-petrol or 2.0 turbo-petrol engine under the hood; the larger unit is also offered with a 4x4 drivetrain. The hybrid, meanwhile, pairs a 1.5 turbo-petrol mill with an on-board battery and a pair of electric motors. The PHEV drivetrain offers a claimed EV-only range of around 139 km (NEDC). JSW is yet to confirm powertrain details, though we expect the hybrid to also make it to India.



The T2-based SUV will be JSW’s first car for the Indian market, with other vehicles from Chery’s subsidiaries also spotted testing in India, such as the iCar V23.