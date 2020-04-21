2020 Kawasaki EV Endeavor Electric Motorcycle Revealed

Kawasaki has released several videos showing different views of its upcoming electric motorcycle, the Kawasaki EV Endeavor. There's still no word on an official launch date, but looking at the short clips posted on Kawasaki's YouTube channel reveals that the bike is already under development. Each video lasts only about 21 seconds, but gives us a quick glimpse of the EV Endeavor's electric motor, a track lap, and even the four-speed transmission! Yes, this electric motorcycle will come with a gearbox, unlike so many other manufacturers who opt to give a single-speed transmission on their electric motorcycles.

The electric motor also looks somewhat small, compared to the bigger motors seen on bikes from Zero, or the H-D Revelation found on the Harley-Davidson LiveWire. But the addition of the four-speed gearbox will likely allow Kawasaki to pull out more torque from a smaller motor. The gearbox appears to be available with a quickshifter, The EV Endeavor also opts for a chain final drive instead of a belt drive seen on most electric bikes.

Cosmetically, the prototype looks like it shares a lot of parts from the Kawasaki 400 and the Kawasaki Z650, but with a full fairing, possibly something inspired by the Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX. The space which is used to house the engine on a conventional internal combustion engine houses the large batteries, with the electronics and the built-in charging system sitting on top.

The Kawasaki EV Endeavor electric motorcycle looks closer to production

The motor is reported to put out just around 26 bhp, but is expected to get a hammer of torque, as most electrics do. The frame too seems to be a steel trellis type, something the Kawasaki Z650 comes with. So far, there's no word on how long Kawasaki will take to unveil a closer-to-production model, but our guess is sometime later this year, at least something, even in prototype form, will be showcased.

