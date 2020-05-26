New Cars and Bikes in India

Kawasaki Z650 BS6 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 5.94 Lakh

The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 BS6 is priced at a premium of Rs. 25,000 over the BS4 model and gets a comprehensive list of upgrads on the naked middleweight motorcycle.

| Updated:
The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 BS6 gets sharp new styling with a new headlamp cowl & revised fuel tank

Highlights

  • The 2020 Z650 gets a new headlamp, TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity
  • The Kawasaki Z650 BS6 continues to make 67.3 bhp & 64 Nm of peak torque
  • Bookings for the Z650 BS6 are open at Kawasaki's dealerships and online

India Kawasaki Motor has launched the 2020 Z650 BS6 priced at ₹ 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch is just days after prices of the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 were announced in the country. The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 BS6 is just ₹ 25,000 more expensive than the BS4 version, which is much less compared to the initial price estimate announced by the company at around ₹ 6.25 lakh. The new middleweight naked motorcycle not only gets a revised engine that meets the new emission norms but a comprehensive set of upgrades as well.

Also Read: BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched In India

Kawasaki Z650

5.69 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Kawasaki Z650

Visual upgrades are plenty on the 2020 Kawasaki Z650 and include a new full-LED headlamp that sports a sharp new design, while the tank shrouds get a new and angular design. There's a new 4.3-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and the system works with the new Kawasaki Rideology app. The Z650 BS6 also comes with new Dunlop Sportsmax Roadsport 2 tyres.

kbarfgv8

The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 gets no power loss in the BS6 guise using the same 649 cc twin-pot motor

Power on the 2020 Kawasaki Z650 comes from the 649 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 8-valve engine that has been reworked upon to meet the BS6 emission norms. There is no loss in power and the motor continues to produce 67.3 bhp at 8000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6700 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Interestingly, the middleweight motorcycle has shed three kilos in the transition from BS4 to BS6.

Also Read: 2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 BS6 Prices Out

Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable monshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from 300 mm twin discs at the front and a 220 mm single disc at the rear. The Z650 BS6 is offered in a single Metallic Spark Black shade as of now.

0 Comments

The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 takes on the Benelli TNT 600i in the segment. However, it could see competition from models planned by Honda in the middleweight space. Meanwhile, Kawasaki India has opened bookings for the Z650 alongside other BS6 compliant offerings and the bike can be booked at the company's dealerships or online on the manufacturer's offiical website.

