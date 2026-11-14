Keyless Car Not Detecting Your Key? Here's How To Start It
- Hold the key fob against the start button to use the emergency start function
- A weak key fob battery, signal interference or a low car battery can cause detection issues
- Check your owner's manual for the emergency key slot and its exact location
Imagine getting into your car, pressing the start button and seeing a 'Key Not Detected' message on the dashboard. You try again, move the key closer and press the button a few more times, but the engine still won't start.
This can happen even if the key is inside the car. In most cases, the problem is linked to a weak key fob battery, signal interference or the car's keyless entry system. The good news is that many cars have an emergency start feature that lets you start the engine without a working remote signal.
How to Start a Keyless Car When the Key Is Not Detected
If your car displays a 'Key Not Detected' warning, try the emergency start method first. Most push-button start cars have a backup system that can read the key fob even when its battery is weak or completely dead.
Here's what you need to do:
- Keep the car in Park: Make sure the automatic transmission is in Park. If your car has a manual gearbox, follow the owner's manual for the correct starting position.
- Press the brake pedal: Keep your foot firmly on the brake.
- Hold the key fob against the start button: Use the key fob itself to press the Start/Stop button instead of your finger.
- Wait for the car to detect the key: Keep the fob against the button for a few seconds.
- Start the engine: Once the car recognises the key, the engine should start.
This works because many keyless cars have a backup reader near the start button. It can detect the security chip inside the fob through a short-range signal, even when the fob's battery is dead.
Note: The exact method varies between manufacturers. Some cars require you to hold the fob near a specific spot rather than directly against the start button. Check your owner's manual before trying it.
Where Is the Emergency Key Slot in a Keyless Car?
If holding the fob against the start button does not work, your car may have a separate emergency detection area or key slot.
Depending on the model, you may find it:
- Inside the centre console or armrest storage area.
- Under the rubber mat inside the cup holder.
- Near the steering column, sometimes marked with a small key symbol.
- Close to the start/stop button.
Place the key fob in the marked area and follow the starting instructions in your owner's manual. Not every car has a physical slot, so don't try to force the key into an opening.
Why Is Your Car Not Detecting the Key?
If the emergency start method works, the problem may be with the key fob battery or its signal. If it doesn't, there could be an issue with the car's battery or keyless entry system.
Here are the common reasons:
1. Dead or Weak Key Fob Battery
This is one of the most common reasons behind a 'Key Not Detected' warning. The key fob uses a small battery to send a signal to your car. When the battery becomes weak, the car may struggle to recognise it. Most key fobs use coin-cell batteries such as CR2032 or CR2025, although the correct type depends on your car.
What to do: Open the key fob and check its battery type. Replace it with the correct one, making sure the positive and negative sides are fitted properly.
2. Signal Interference
Your key fob communicates with the car wirelessly. Other electronic devices nearby can sometimes interfere with this signal. Mobile phones, USB chargers, dash cams and other electronic accessories may cause detection problems in certain situations.
What to do: Move the key away from your phone and other electronic devices. Try placing it closer to the start button and starting the car again.
3. Weak Car Battery
Sometimes, the problem has nothing to do with your key. If the car's 12V battery is weak, it may not supply enough power to the keyless entry system and other electronics. You may also notice dim dashboard lights, slow electrical responses or difficulty starting the car.
What to do: Get the 12V battery checked. If it is discharged, it may need charging or replacement. Avoid repeatedly pressing the start button if the battery is very weak.
4. Faulty Key Fob
If the key fob has been dropped, exposed to water or physically damaged, its internal circuit may stop working properly. In this case, replacing the battery may not solve the problem.
What to do: Try your spare key. If the spare works normally, the original fob may need repair or replacement.
5. Problem With the Car's Keyless Entry System
If both your main and spare keys fail to work, the issue could be with the car's receiver, antenna or keyless entry system.
What to do: Get the car checked at an authorised service centre. The system may need diagnosis or repair.
What to Do If Your Keyless Car Still Won't Start?
If none of the above methods work, try these basic checks before calling for assistance:
- Check whether the car's dashboard lights turn on normally.
- Replace the key fob battery if you haven't already.
- Try starting the car with your spare key.
- Move other electronic devices away from the key.
- Check the owner's manual for the emergency start procedure specific to your car.
If the car still does not recognise the key, contact roadside assistance or an authorised service centre. Avoid trying to bypass the immobiliser or tampering with the car's wiring.
How to Avoid Key Detection Problems
A few simple habits can help prevent this issue:
- Replace the fob battery on time: Don't wait for the remote to stop working completely. Replace the battery when its range starts reducing or the car displays a low-key-battery warning.
- Keep the key away from electronics: Avoid storing your key fob right next to your phone or other devices.
- Keep a spare key handy: Make sure your spare key works and keep it somewhere safe.
- Protect the fob from damage: Avoid dropping it or exposing it to water.
- Know the emergency start location: Check your owner's manual so you know where to place the fob if the battery dies.
How to Start Your Car When the Key Fob Stops Working
A 'Key Not Detected' warning does not always mean your car has a serious problem. In many cases, the key fob battery is simply weak, and the emergency start method can get you moving again.
Try holding the fob against the start button or using the designated backup reader. If the car still won't start, check the 12V battery and try your spare key. If neither works, get the keyless entry system checked rather than attempting to bypass it.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Denza
D9Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90 Lakh
- Denza
Z9 GTEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
GLC EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 78.5 Lakh
- Maserati
GT2 StradaleEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.72 Crore
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Toyota New Innova HycrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Volkswagen VirtusExpected Price₹ 10 - 19 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-11
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Hyundai New CretaExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-18
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Keyless Car Not Detecting Your Key? Here's How To Start ItGetting a 'Key Not Detected' warning? Hold your key fob against the start button or use the car's emergency key slot. These backup methods can help start your car even if the fob battery is dead.1 min read
- Driving In Winter Fog: Hazard Lights And Windscreen Safety TipsFog can make it difficult to see the road, even with your headlights on. Use low beams, keep your windscreen clear and avoid using hazard lights while driving.5 mins read
- Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Teased Ahead Of LaunchToyota's first teaser confirms new headlamp layout for the Innova Hycross facelift.3 mins read
- Hero Vida UBX 06 Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing In IndiaHero's first Vida electric motorcycle has been spotted testing in India.2 mins read
- Top 300cc Motorcycles in India (2026) for Vibration-Free Highway CruisingFrom smooth parallel-twin engines to relaxed long-stroke singles, these five motorcycles offer a compelling mix of refinement, performance and comfort for riders who love covering long distances.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Nov 13, 2026Denza Z9 GT: In PicturesPriced at Rs 1.57 crore, it is the only shooting brake-style vehicle in India.1 min read