Kia Announces Lifetime Battery Warranty On Carens Clavis EV

Kia India has announced a lifetime battery warranty on its 3-row electric MPV, the Carens Clavis EV. The warranty will be applicable for 15 years and unlimited kilometers and will be valid as long as the ownership of the vehicle does not changed or it is not being used commercially. The new warranty will be applicable on all units of the MPV retailed from August 1, 2026. Existing owners of the Clavis EV will also have the option to upgrade from their current 8 year/1.60 lakh km warranty to a lifetime warranty by paying an amount of Rs. 3,400.

Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “The lifetime high voltage battery warranty for the Carens Clavis EV reflects our confidence in the quality and durability of our battery technology and strengthens the long-term value of owning a Kia EV. By addressing one of the biggest considerations for EV buyers, we're giving our customers the confidence to embrace electric mobility with complete peace of mind.”

Also Read: Kia Carens CNG, Carens Clavis CNG Bookings Open

Kia’s latest electric launch in the market, the Syros EV also comes with a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner. Like the Syros EV, the Clavis EV also gets 2 battery pack options - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh promising a range of upto 490 kms on one charge. The MPV also comes with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option bringing its upfront cost down. Prices begin at Rs. 12.84 lakh plus Rs. 3.30/km for the battery while outright prices begin at Rs. 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom for the standard range models.

