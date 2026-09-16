Kia Announces Lifetime Battery Warranty On Carens Clavis EV
- Lifetime battery warranty is of 15 years/unlimited kilometers
- Existing Clavis EV owners will also have the option of extending their warranty
- Kia recently launched the Syros EV also with a lifetime battery warranty
Kia India has announced a lifetime battery warranty on its 3-row electric MPV, the Carens Clavis EV. The warranty will be applicable for 15 years and unlimited kilometers and will be valid as long as the ownership of the vehicle does not changed or it is not being used commercially. The new warranty will be applicable on all units of the MPV retailed from August 1, 2026. Existing owners of the Clavis EV will also have the option to upgrade from their current 8 year/1.60 lakh km warranty to a lifetime warranty by paying an amount of Rs. 3,400.
Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “The lifetime high voltage battery warranty for the Carens Clavis EV reflects our confidence in the quality and durability of our battery technology and strengthens the long-term value of owning a Kia EV. By addressing one of the biggest considerations for EV buyers, we're giving our customers the confidence to embrace electric mobility with complete peace of mind.”
Also Read: Kia Carens CNG, Carens Clavis CNG Bookings Open
Kia’s latest electric launch in the market, the Syros EV also comes with a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner. Like the Syros EV, the Clavis EV also gets 2 battery pack options - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh promising a range of upto 490 kms on one charge. The MPV also comes with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option bringing its upfront cost down. Prices begin at Rs. 12.84 lakh plus Rs. 3.30/km for the battery while outright prices begin at Rs. 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom for the standard range models.
Related News
Learn more about
Popular Models
- Kia
SonetEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.41 - 14.27 Lakh
- Kia
CarensEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.02 - 12.88 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-Showroom Price₹ 11 - 21.82 Lakh
- Kia
CarnivalEx-Showroom Price₹ 59.65 Lakh
- Kia
EV6Ex-Showroom Price₹ 65.98 Lakh
- Kia
EV9Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.3 Crore
- Kia
Carens ClavisEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.23 - 21.67 Lakh
- Kia
Carens Clavis EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.84 - 25 Lakh
- Kia
SyrosEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.42 - 15.94 Lakh
Latest Cars
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-20
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- Porsche New Cayenne ElectricExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- Honda New ElevateExpected Price₹ 16 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-20
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Kia Announces Lifetime Battery Warranty On Carens Clavis EVThe 15 year lifetime warranty will be applicable only on first ownership of the MPV on cars sold after August 1, 20261 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Sep 16, 2026Triumph Speed 400, Tracker 400 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 7,000Just two months after raising prices across its 350cc lineup, Triumph has pulled down prices on two of its models.2 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 16, 2026Volkswagen ID.3 GTI Revealed: 321 bhp Electric Hatch Offers 600 Km RangeVolkswagen has revealed the ID.3 GTI globally, with 321bhp and 545Nm of peak torque.1 min read
- 2027 Kawasaki Vulcan S Launched At Rs 8.23 LakhKawasaki's cruiser returns for the new model year with a fresh colour option, a minor torque bump, and a slightly reworked braking setup.2 mins read
- Yamaha R15 V4 Gains Quickshifter In Two More Colour OptionsThe clutchless upshift option, once limited to Intensity White colour, is now available on the Racing Blue and Matte Pearl White variants as well.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 16, 2026New Hyundai Bayon Design Previewed In Sketches Ahead Of India LaunchHyundai Bayon’s first sketch reveals the SUV’s fascia and other design elements.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Sep 16, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Review: Better Than the 450?The new Himalayan 440 with an upsized engine and gearbox has certainly improved as a touring machine and at an extremely attractive price of Rs. 2.29 Lakh. Is it the better Himalayan to choose for many riders?9 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Sep 15, 2026BMW i5 LWB Review: Not The M60, This Is The Proper Electric 5 SeriesThe BMW i5 LWB takes the electric 5 Series formula and puts a stronger focus on rear-seat comfort and long-distance luxury. With a 669 km claimed range, 268 bhp and a more relaxed character, is this the i5 that makes the most sense for India?7 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Sep 14, 2026Ladakh Uncharted: Himalayan Basecamp Off-Road Ride ExperienceA day-long off-road excursion from Royal Enfield’s Himalayan Basecamp event in Ladakh, the Ladakh Uncharted ride by Alpinestars was all about re-discovery!6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Sep 12, 2026New Bajaj Pulsar 125 First Ride Review: More Tech, Less Weight, Same Pulsar DNAThe new Bajaj Pulsar 125 retains the familiar Pulsar identity but gets a new engine, lighter construction, more features and a sharper riding experience.5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 10, 2026Mahindra XEV 9S Review: 3 Reasons To Buy It, And 3 Reasons To AvoidEveryone keeps telling me that the Mahindra XEV 9S is not the electric XUV 7XO. I disagree.1 min read