Kia Carens, Carens Clavis CNG: All You Need To Know

Giving its MPV siblings a new powertrain option, Kia has showcased factory-fitted CNG versions of the Carens and Carens Clavis in India. Both models get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 60-litre CNG tank, while retaining a separate 45-litre petrol tank. The CNG derivatives were showcased on the sidelines of Kia launching the Sorento SUV.

Kia Carens, Carens Clavis CNG: Engine

The 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine makes 92 bhp and 123 Nm when running on CNG. That is roughly 20 bhp and 21 Nm less than the petrol version of the same engine. Kia says it has recalibrated the engine specifically for CNG and worked to keep the drop in performance under control. The company has not yet shared an official fuel-efficiency figure.

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The CNG system has also brought a few mechanical changes. Both MPVs get retuned suspension to deal with the added weight, while the CNG versions run on 16-inch wheels and get upgraded front disc brakes.

Kia Carens, Carens Clavis CNG: Boot space

The CNG tank is mounted inside the boot along with retaining the three-row layout but at the expense of luggage space. Boot capacity drops by 100 litres compared with 216 litres in the petrol versions.

The spare wheel remains positioned underneath the vehicle. Kia says the CNG derivatives have been developed from the ground up rather than being a retrofitment.

Kia Carens, Carens Clavis CNG: Variants

The CNG option will not be available across the entire range. On the Carens Clavis, it will be offered on the HTE and HTE (O) variants. The older Carens will get the factory-fitted CNG kit only on the Premium trim.

The CNG addition gives the Carens and Carens Clavis another option alongside their existing powertrains. The Carens Clavis, in particular, is already available with petrol, diesel and electric powertrains.

Kia has yet to announce the prices of the Carens and Carens Clavis CNG. We expect it to be rolled out in the coming weeks.