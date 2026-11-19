Korean carmaker Kia India has announced that the Carens Clavis CNG and Carens CNG have crossed 6,200 wholesale units since their launch in September 2026. In terms of pricing, the Kia Carens CNG is priced at Rs 12.12 lakh, while the Carens Clavis CNG starts at Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Carens CNG is available in the Premium (O) variant, while the Carens Clavis CNG is offered in the HTE and HTE (O) variants.



The CNG MPV segment has traditionally been dominated by the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, particularly in the fleet and commercial mobility segments, where running costs and passenger-carrying capacity are key considerations. In FY2026, Maruti Suzuki sold over 1,45,480 Ertiga CNG units, making it India's best-selling CNG car. Kia's entry, along with newer offerings from Renault, indicates that more manufacturers are looking to tap into this demand.

But the segment is beginning to get more competitive. Kia has joined the segment with the Carens and Carens Clavis CNG and Renault is also working on a factory-fitted CNG option for the Triber. The Nissan Gravite, which is based on the Triber, will also soon get a dual-cylinder CNG setup. These developments indicate that manufacturers are looking to expand the CNG offerings beyond the traditional fleet-oriented models and cater to private family buyers as well.





Both the Carens CNG and the Carens Clavis CNG come with the 1.5-litre G1.5 petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The system includes a 60-litre CNG tank, CNG-specific engine calibration and modified suspension settings. Other additions include a dedicated fuel-change switch and a 4.2-inch colour TFT instrument display with CNG Distance-to-Empty information.



The Carens Clavis CNG retains the model's existing feature package, which includes a 26.62-inch dual panoramic display comprising two 12.25-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a Bose eight-speaker sound system and a 360-degree camera with Blind View Monitor. Select variants also get Level 2 ADAS with 20 autonomous features, while six airbags are offered as standard.