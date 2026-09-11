Kia Carens CNG, Carens Clavis CNG Bookings Open

Kia India has opened the order books for the Carens CNG and Carens Clavis CNG, which can now be reserved through authorised Kia dealerships across the country. The Carens CNG will be available in the Premium (O) G1.5 6MT trim, while the Carens Clavis CNG will be offered in the HTE and HTE (O) G1.5 6MT trims. The CNG powertrain will be available only with a manual transmission.

There are no major exterior changes to either model, although both will be equipped with 16-inch wheels and disc brakes. Moreover, Kia has also revised the suspension setup to accommodate the CNG system and optimise ride quality.



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Inside, both models will feature a dedicated CNG fuel switch and a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID. The third-row seats also get a modified seat-back frame for improved comfort. With the CNG tank mounted inside the boot, luggage capacity stands at 116 litres, down from 216 litres in the petrol variants.

Both models feature a 60-litre CNG tank alongside a 45-litre petrol tank. The CNG system is paired with the 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine, which produces 92 bhp and 123 Nm of torque when running on CNG. This is approximately 20 bhp and 21 Nm less than the petrol version of the same engine. Official fuel-efficiency figures have not yet been disclosed.

Kia India has also expanded its B2B and commercial mobility solutions by offering the CNG variants for commercial use. The Carens CNG will be available in the G1.5 6MT configuration, while the Carens Clavis CNG will be offered in the HTE G1.5 6MT trim.

With the addition of CNG, the Kia Carens Clavis, particularly, is now available with petrol, diesel, CNG and electric powertrains.