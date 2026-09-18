Kia Carens CNG, Carens Clavis CNG Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 12.12 Lakh

Korean carmaker Kia has launched the factory-fitted CNG variants of the Carens and Carens Clavis MPVs in India. While the former has been launched in a single variant priced at Rs. 12.11 lakh, the Clavis CNG is available in two variants – HTE (Rs 12.39 lakh) and HTE (O) (Rs 13.35 lakh; all prices, ex-showroom).

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The MPVs come with a 60-litre CNG tank and a full-size spare wheel has also been provided, mounted on the underside of the MPVs. According to the brand the seat back in the last row has been modified to accommodate the CNG tank, but its addition has cut boot space to just 100 litres with all three rows of seats up.

The CNG variants are powered by a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine which is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. It delivers 95 bhp of maximum power and 123 Nm of torque in CNG mode. This is 18 bhp and 21 Nm lesser when compared to the respective petrol versions. Other changes include bigger front disc brakes, downsized 16-inch wheels, a CNG fuel change switch and distance to empty logic in the instrument cluster.

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Atul Sood, Senior Vice President – Marketing & Sales, Kia India, said, “CNG continues to be an important consideration for a growing set of customers seeking an efficient and practical mobility solution. By introducing factory-fitted CNG options on the Carens and Carens Clavis, we are responding to this demand with an integrated offering backed by Kia. Both models have established a strong proposition around space, comfort and family focused practicality, and the addition of CNG further broadens their appeal while giving customers greater freedom to choose.”