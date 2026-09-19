Kia Carens CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG: Fuel Tank Size, Power Outputs Compared
- Kia Carens CNG is available in one Premium (O) variant
- Ertiga has a claimed mileage of 26kpl
- Kia Carens CNG costs Rs 12,000 more than the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG
Kia India recently launched the Carens and the Carens Clavis with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The prices start at Rs 12.12 Lakh for the Carens CNG. And in this price bracket, the MPV stands as the rival against the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG. The Ertiga CNG has a rock-solid fan following as the budget CNG MPV in the market, but with just a premium of Rs 12,000 compared to the top-spec Ertiga, can the Carens wrest away its advantage? Lets find out.
Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Price and Variants
|Model
|Variant
|Ex-showroom price
|Kia Carens CNG
|Premium (O)
|Rs 12.11 lakh
|Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG
|VXi CNG
|Rs 10.94 lakh
|Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG
|ZXi CNG
|Rs 12 lakh
The Kia Carens CNG is available in only one variant, the Premium (O), and costs Rs 12,000 more than the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXI CNG. The Ertiga CNG, however, is available in two variants: ZXI and VXI. The VXI CNG is priced at Rs 10.94 lakh, creating a price difference of Rs 1.18 lakh compared to the Carens CNG. This makes the Ertiga VXI CNG the more affordable option.
Also Read: Kia Carens CNG, Carens Clavis CNG Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 12.12 Lakh
Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Engine and Performance
|Specification
|Kia Carens CNG
|Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG
|Engine
|1.5-litre, 4-cylinder NA petrol
|1.5-litre, 4-cylinder NA petrol
|Displacement
|1,497cc
|1,462cc
|Power
|94.7 bhp
|86.6bhp
|Torque
|123Nm
|121.5Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive
|Front-wheel drive
|Front-wheel drive
|CNG tank/cylinder
|60-litre
|60-litre
|Petrol tank
|45-litre
|45-litre
|Claimed efficiency
|NA
|26.11km/kg
The Carens CNG uses Kia's 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 94.7 bhp and 123 Nm of peak torque in CNG mode. The Ertiga's 1.5-litre CNG engine produces 86.6bhp and 121.5Nm of peak torque. The Kia also gets one additional forward gear, with a 6-speed manual gearbox compared with the Ertiga's 5-speed manual.
Moreover, the Carens produces around 8bhp more power and 1.5Nm more torque than the Ertiga. With more power and the benefit of an additional gear, the Carens has the more powerful powertrain on paper. Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 26.11km/kg for the Ertiga CNG. Kia has not yet announced an ARAI-certified fuel-efficiency figure for the Carens CNG.
Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Dimensions
|Dimension
|Kia Carens CNG
|Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG
|Length
|4,540mm
|4,395mm
|Width
|1,800mm
|1,735mm
|Height
|1,708mm
|1,690mm
|Wheelbase
|2,780mm
|2,740mm
|Seating capacity
|7
|7
|Wheel Size
|16-inch
|15-inch
The Kia Carens is considerably larger in terms of dimensions. It measures 145mm longer, 65mm wider and 18mm taller than the Ertiga, with a wheelbase that is over 40mm longer. However, this also affects the luggage and seating space.
The Carens CNG gets a 60-litre CNG tank mounted inside the boot, which reduces the boot capacity from 216 litres in the standard version to 116 litres in the CNG version. The Ertiga, meanwhile, offers 206 litres of boot space as standard, but with the CNG kit, there is little to no usable boot space left.
The Carens CNG sits on larger 16-inch steel wheels, while the Ertiga looks more premium with its 15-inch alloy wheels.
Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Features
The Carens CNG is based on the Premium (O) variant and gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.5-inch digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch colour TFT MID, a rear-view camera, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs with LED turn indicators and semi-leatherette upholstery.
The Ertiga ZXi CNG features a 7.0-inch SmartPlay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, alloy wheels, a sliding front armrest with a utility box, premium dual-tone interiors and additional convenience equipment. It also features a height-adjustable driver seat, 60:40 split second-row seats with one-touch recline and slide, 50:50 split third-row seats with reclining functionality, rear AC vents, a second-row centre armrest, dual-tone interiors and a flat-folding third row.
The Carens gets six airbags as standard, along with ABS, ESC, VSM, BAS, Hill-start Assist and Downhill Brake Control. It also gets disc brakes on all four wheels.
The Ertiga comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, seatbelt reminders and an overspeed alert as standard. Its braking setup comprises disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear.
Overall, the Kia Carens is the more premium MPV, with more space and better storage options, making it more practical. Its longer wheelbase also provides more room inside the cabin. Meanwhile, the Ertiga is the more economical option and focuses on keeping ownership costs low. It gets Maruti Suzuki's tried-and-tested 1.5-litre engine, which has been used for several years, potentially making it a more familiar and straightforward ownership proposition.
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