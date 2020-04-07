New Cars and Bikes in India

Kia Compact Vehicles Contractor Suspends Production

Of the 195,516 Picanto vehicles produced in South Korea last year 73% were exported, mostly to Europe, Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association data shows.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Donghee Auto, which produces Kia's Picanto and Ray models, has suspended production

A South Korean contract manufacturer for Kia Motors' compact vehicles has suspended production, a company official said on Monday, citing a drop in overseas demand as the coronavirus outbreak has spread across Europe.

Donghee Auto, which produces Kia's Picanto and Ray models, has suspended production at its plant in Seosan, South Korea, until April 13, the official said.

Kia

Kia Cars

Seltos

Carnival

Of the 195,516 Picanto vehicles produced in South Korea last year 73% were exported, mostly to Europe, Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association data shows.

Hyundai Wia, which produces engines for the Picanto and Ray, also said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it will suspend operations at its plant in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, from April 6 to April 9.

Kia did not reply immediatley to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kia Seltos with Immediate Rivals

Kia Seltos
Kia
Seltos

Popular Kia Cars

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Kia Carnival
Kia Carnival
₹ 24.95 - 33.95 Lakh *
Auto Expo 2020
x
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities