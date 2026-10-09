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Kia India Extends Buyback Scheme To Cover Most ICE And EV Models

car&bike Team
last published date : 9 October 2026, 20:00 IST
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Kia India Extends Buyback Scheme To Cover Most ICE And EV Models
Highlights
  • Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens, Sorento and more part of the scheme
  • ICE models get up to 75 per cent residual value, while EVs get 70 per cent after 3 years
  • Carnival, EV9 and EV6 not included in this programme

Kia India has extended its assured buyback programme to most of its cars sold in the Indian market. This covers petrol, diesel, CNG, hybrid and electric models. The programme, which was first introduced with the Syros EV, now offers an assured residual value of up to 75 per cent for ICE models and 70 per cent for EVs after three years.

Also Read: Kia Carens CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG: Fuel Tank Size, Power Outputs Compared

2026 Kia Sorento m34

The EV buyback guarantee is lower than what Kia offered when it introduced the programme with the Syros EV. At the time, the company had announced an assured value of up to 80 per cent (introductory) after three years. The revised 70 per cent figure now applies to its electric vehicle range under the expanded programme.

The programme covers the Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens, Carens Clavis and Sorento, across applicable powertrain options. This includes petrol, diesel, CNG, hybrid and electric models, although the applicable buyback value will depend on the vehicle and the terms of the selected plan. The models left out from this programme are the Carnival, EV9, and the EV6, all of which are brought to India as fully built-up imports (FBUs).

Also Read: Kia Carens CNG, Carens Clavis CNG Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 12.12 Lakh

Kia Carens Clavis EV image 12

Kia is offering different tenure options depending on the powertrain. Customers buying combustion models can choose plans lasting three, four or five years, while electric vehicle buyers can opt for three- or four-year plans. The programme also offers annual mileage limits of 10,000 km, 15,000 km or 20,000 km. Depending on the selected plan, the total permitted distance can extend to 1 lakh km over the ownership period.

The assured buyback programme will be available through authorised Kia dealerships. At the end of the opted tenure, customers can avail the assured buyback value as specified in their agreement.

# Kia India# Kia Buyback Programme# Kia Buyback Scheme# Kia Cars# Kia Cars India# Cars# Auto Industry
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