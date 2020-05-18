Kia India Starts Home Delivery; Gurugram Customer Receives His New Seltos During Lockdown

Gurugram-based professional has become one of the first customers to get his new Kia Seltos at his home

Kia Motors India has reportedly commenced home deliveries, and a Gurugram-based professional has become one of the first customers to get his new Kia Seltos delivered at his doorstep. This is the first image of a car being home-delivered during the lockdown period in India, and it certainly proves the point that Indian customers can now buy a new car without leaving their homes. We have reached out to Kia Motors India for a comment, however, as of now, our email to the company remains unanswered.

The Kia showrooms will completely sanitise the vehicle before it is delivered to a customer

Kia Motors India currently offers a complete online configurator that allows you to select your desired trims, engine option, exterior colour, interior trim, add-on features, and accessories, before booking the car. Customers also have the option to request for a test drive, which can be scheduled online, and a representative will come to your home or office with a sanitised vehicle for the test drive. Once you book the car, a sales representative from your selected Kia dealership will contact you to guide you through the remaining procedure and finance options, and most of the paperwork can be completed online.

Kia's online configurator allows you to select your desired trims, engine option, exterior colour, interior trim, add-on features, and accessories

Customers who have booked the car will get a tentative delivery date and can track the order online and also get the vehicle delivered either at their home or their office. Also, the showrooms will completely sanitise the vehicle before it is delivered.

Kia Motors India currently only has two modes on offer - the Carnival MPV and the Seltos SUV

Currently, Kia Motors India only has two models on offer - the Seltos and the Carnival - and both can be booked and purchased online. While the Seltos compact SUV comes with the options of two petrol and one diesel engine with both manual and automatic transmission choices, the Carnival MPV comes with one diesel engine and an automatic transmission as standard. The former is priced in the range of ₹ 9.89 lakh to ₹ 17.34 lakh and the Kia Carnival is priced in the range of ₹ 24.95 lakh to ₹ 33.95 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi).

