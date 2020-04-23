Kia Motors Europe Post Record Electrified Vehicles Sales In Q1 2020

Electric and electrified vehicles are gradually picking up the pace in the global car market and carmakers that already have already ventured into that space have been gaining traction as well. Kia Motors has posted record sales of new hybrid and electric vehicles in the European market in the first quarter of 2020, despite a decline in total vehicle sales owing to the coronavirus crisis. Kia also captured its highest-ever share in the European market in the same period.

Kia's total sales in Europe declined by 14.5 per cent at 1,13,026 units in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 1,32,174 units sold in the same period last year. However, the decline was lesser compared to last year helping Kia to achieve an all-time high market share of 3.7 per cent. Sales of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles grew by 20.8 per cent to 21,340 units in the same period. Electrified models now account 18.9 per cent sales in the European market, up from 13.4 per cent.

Popularity of plug-in hybrid models has also grown.

Emilio Herrera, Chief Operating Officer (COO)- Kia Motors Europe said, “The first three months of 2020 have been challenging for the whole industry due to social distancing and lockdown measures adopted across many European markets. However, we have seen growing sales for Kia's range of hybrid and electric cars – every electrified model line we sell in Europe has seen sales growth this quarter. The arrival of new plug-in hybrid models, improved availability of EVs, and an expanded Ceed model family has also boosted our sales and market share this quarter.”

In the first three months of 2020, Kia's battery electric vehicles, the e-Niro and e-Soul, accounted for 32 per cent of all electrified vehicle sales, up from 22 per cent in 2019. Plug-in hybrid models, including new Plug-in Hybrid variants of the XCeed and Ceed Sportswagon, also grew in popularity, and now account for 30 per cent of all electrified Kia sales.

