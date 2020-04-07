One of the latest automobile manufacturers in the Indian car market, Kia Motors, has joined a long list of Indian automotive brands in pledging support to fight the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. The Korean company has donated a sum of ₹ 2 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Kia's only manufacturing facility in the country is located at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. The cheque for the said amount was handed over by Kia Motors India Managing Director Kookhyun Shim to Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan in the city of Tadepally.

According to the company this would provide immediate and long-term relief against the Coronavirus outbreak in the state. The company added that apart from the several measures and economic aid announced by the Government to tackle the situation, the company is doing its bit in ensuring effective healthcare support to the citizens. It added that it is committed towards extending every possible support to the community and is taking all necessary measures to fight the Coronavirus that has wreaked havoc globally.

Kia's only manufacturing facility in the country is located at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh



The Korean giant has also announced a slew of measures to help its customers combat the challenges of the nation-wide lockdown. As part of these steps, the company will be providing extended free services to all its customers until July 2020 adding that it is constantly analysing the situation on the ground and is ensuring relentless support to its customers. Kia says it will continue to support the country, governments and is committed towards being a partner in the national fight against Coronavirus.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.