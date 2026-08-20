Kia Sonet, Seltos & Carens Hybrid, New Made-In-India EV To Arrive By 2029
- Seltos hybrid expected to arrive in 2027
- Next-gen Sonet, Carens to get strong hybrid powertrain option
- New B-segment EV confirmed for India, launch by 2029
Kia outlined its electrification plans for the Indian market at its CEO Investor Day 2026, with as many as six new electrified models to arrive by 2029. The launches are set to kick off from this year itself, with Kia confirming the arrival of the Sorento HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) as well as the Carnival HEV in 2026.
Also read: Kia Sorento India Launch on September 4
New Seltos Hybrid Incoming
Furthermore, Kia also confirmed the launch of the Seltos HEV for India. The second-gen Seltos launched in India in January 2026, carrying over the same engine options as the first-gen Seltos but migrating to an all-new platform. The Seltos hybrid made its global debut in May 2026, pairing a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with electric motors and an onboard battery pack. Full details have yet to be revealed, though globally the hybrid will arrive in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. An India launch for the Seltos HEV is likely sometime in 2027.
Also read: Kia Sorento Bookings Open Ahead Of India Launch
Carens, Sonet To Get Strong Hybrid Tech
Another pair of popular cars to gain strong hybrid tech will be the Sonet subcompact SUV and the Carens MPV. The Sonet is due for a generation change in the coming year, with the current SUV one of Kia’s best-selling models in the country. It’s this second-gen Sonet that will arrive with strong hybrid tech, though it remains to be seen whether the option will be offered at launch or added to the line-up with a subsequent model update. The new Sonet is expected to migrate to Kia’s K1 platform - also used by the new Venue and the Syros - which does open the door for electrification.
Also Read: Kia Syros EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.49 Lakh
Similarly, the Carens too is likely to gain strong hybrid tech with the arrival of the next-gen MPV. Details remain up in the air, though it could share its powertrain with the Seltos HEV.
Third Made-In-India EV Confirmed
Kia also confirmed a third locally made EV for the Indian market, sitting in the B-segment. Details of the new model remain scarce, though we could be looking at a new model positioned below the Seltos as a mass market electric offering. It remains to be seen if the new EV will be retailed alongside the recently launched Syros EV or if it could be its replacement. The new EV could also be based on the K1 platform.
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