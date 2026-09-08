Kia Sorento Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: Specifications Compared
- Kia Sorento Hybrid prices start at Rs 29.49 lakh
- Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid prices start at Rs 26.76 lakh
- The Sorento gets a 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid, while the HyCross gets a 2.0-litre NA hybrid
Kia India has launched its first self-charging electric vehicle (SHEV) hybrid in India. The Kia Sorento is offered with both diesel and hybrid powertrain options, with the Sorento Hybrid priced from Rs 29.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Toyota Innova Hycross is a more spacious MPV and is offered with both hybrid and petrol powertrain options. The Innova Hycross is priced from Rs 26.76 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia Sorento Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: Variant and Pricing
Kia Sorento Hybrid
|Variant
|Seating
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|HTE Hybrid
|7-seater
|Rs 29.49 lakh
|HTE(O) Hybrid
|7-seater
|Rs 30.99 lakh
|HTK Hybrid
|7-seater
|Rs 33.99 lakh
|HTK Hybrid
|6-seater
|Rs 34.19 lakh
|HTK(A) Hybrid
|7-seater
|Rs 34.99 lakh
|HTK(A) Hybrid
|6-seater
|Rs 35.19 lakh
|HTK(A) Black Line Hybrid
|7-seater
|Rs 35.19 lakh
|HTK(A) Black Line Hybrid
|6-seater
|Rs 35.39 lakh
|HTX Hybrid AWD
|7-seater
|Rs 38.99 lakh
|HTX Hybrid AWD
|6-seater
|Rs 39.19 lakh
|HTX(A) Hybrid AWD
|7-seater
|Rs 40.19 lakh
|HTX(A) Black Line Hybrid AWD
|7-seater
|Rs 40.19 lakh
|HTX(A) Black Line Hybrid AWD
|6-seater
|Rs 40.39 lakh
Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid
|Variant
|Seating
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|VX Hybrid
|7-seater
|Rs 26.76 lakh
|VX Hybrid
|8-seater
|Rs 26.81 lakh
|VX(O) Hybrid
|7-seater
|Rs 28.77 lakh
|VX(O) Hybrid
|8-seater
|Rs 28.82 lakh
|ZX Hybrid
|7-seater
|Rs 31.20 lakh
|ZX(O) Hybrid
|7-seater
|Rs 31.84 lakh
The Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid is Rs 2.73 lakh cheaper than the Kia Sorento Hybrid at the starting price. The Sorento also has a much longer variant portfolio compared to the Innova Hycross, offering buyers more options to choose from. However, the Sorento tops out at Rs 40.39 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end Innova Hycross Hybrid is priced at Rs 31.84 lakh (ex-showroom), making the Toyota a significantly more affordable hybrid at the top end, with a price difference of around Rs 8.55 lakh.
Both models are offered with self-charging hybrid powertrains, but the Sorento commands a premium for its larger SUV positioning, premium features and performance-oriented powertrain. The Innova Hycross, meanwhile, focuses more on practicality, cabin space and value, making it the more affordable option of the two.
Also read: Kia Sorento vs Toyota Fortuner: 7-Seat Diesel SUVs Compared
Kia Sorento Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: Dimensions
|Dimension
|Kia Sorento Hybrid
|Toyota Innova HyCross Hybrid
|Difference
|Length
|4,815 mm
|4,755 mm
|Sorento +60 mm
|Width
|1,900 mm
|1,850 mm
|Sorento +50 mm
|Height
|1,785 mm
|1,790 mm
|HyCross +5 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,815 mm
|2,850 mm
|HyCross +35 mm
|Ground clearance
|208 mm
|185 mm
|Sorento +23 mm
|Boot space – all seats up
|179 litres
|300 litres
|HyCross +121 litres
|Wheel size
|Up to 19-inch
|Up to 18-inch
|Sorento +1 inch
In terms of dimensions, the Kia Sorento is overall larger than the Toyota Innova HyCross, measuring 4,815mm in length, 1,900mm in width and 1,785mm in height. Meanwhile, the Innova HyCross measures 4,755mm long, 1,850mm wide and 1,790mm tall. This means the Sorento is 60mm longer and 50mm wider than the Toyota, while the HyCross is marginally taller by 5mm. However, the Toyota gets a longer 2,850mm wheelbase compared with the Sorento’s 2,815mm, giving it a 35mm advantage in wheelbase and potentially allowing for better cabin packaging.
The Sorento’s wider body gives it a more substantial SUV stance, while the HyCross uses its longer wheelbase to maximise passenger space across its three rows. In terms of luggage capacity, the Innova HyCross offers 300 litres with all three rows in use, while the Sorento offers 179 litres in the same configuration. The Sorento also gets larger wheels, with up to 19-inch units, compared with the HyCross’s 18-inch wheels.
Overall, the Sorento is larger in length and width, whereas the HyCross has a longer wheelbase and greater boot capacity, highlighting the different priorities of the two three-row hybrids.
Also Read: Kia Sorento: In Pictures
Kia Sorento Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: Powertrain
|Specification
|Kia Sorento Hybrid
|Toyota Innova HyCross Hybrid
|Hybrid type
|Strong / self-charging hybrid
|Strong / self-charging hybrid
|Petrol engine
|1.6-litre Turbo GDI
|2.0-litre petrol
|Displacement
|1,598cc
|1,987cc
|Cylinders
|4
|4
|Aspiration
|Turbocharged
|Naturally aspirated
|Engine power
|177.4 bhp
|171.0 bhp
|Engine torque
|265 Nm
|188 Nm
|Electric motor power
|87 bhp
|~113 bhp
|Electric motor torque
|264 Nm
|206 Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|e-CVT
|Drive type
|FWD / AWD
|FWD
|Regenerative braking
|Yes
|Yes
|Drive modes
|Eco, Normal, Sport, Smart
|Eco, Normal, Power
The Kia Sorento Hybrid uses a smaller 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 177.4 BHP and 265 Nm, paired with an electric motor producing around 87 BHP and 264 Nm. This setup is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox and, unlike the HyCross, is available with an all-wheel-drive system.
The Innova HyCross uses a larger 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing around 171 BHP and 188 Nm, paired with a more powerful 113 BHP electric motor and an e-CVT transmission.
Also Read: New Kia Sorento Variants Explained
Kia Sorento Hybrid vs Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid: Features
The Sorento has the stronger premium-equipment package, particularly for passengers. Depending on the variant, it gets ventilated front and second-row seats, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, a powered passenger seat, Boss Mode, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging and a powered tailgate. Other features include dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, 360-degree cameras, a Blind View Monitor and a digital rear view mirror.
The HyCross is more focused on rear-seat comfort and chauffeur-driven use. Its top variants get powered Ottoman second-row seats, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, rear sunshades, a powered tailgate and a JBL nine-speaker audio system. Toyota also offers a 10.1-inch connected touchscreen and a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster.
On the safety front, both cars come with a host of features, such as Level 2 ADAS with pre-collision warning and braking, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam. The Sorento, however, offers up to 10 airbags in its fully loaded guise compared to the Hycross' six.
Sarthak Mahajan is passionate about automobiles and technology, with a strong focus on automotive journalism. Inspired by leading automotive publications, he has gained hands-on industry exposure by volunteering at off-road events and attending automotive meet-ups across Pune and Mumbai. To strengthen his technical knowledge, he pursued an ECU tuning course. Outside of automobiles, he enjoys building high-performance PCs and helping others choose the right hardware for their needs.Read all latest news and reviews from Sarthak Mahajan →
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