Kia Sorento SUV For India Revealed In Official Images; Production Begins Ahead Of Sept 4 Launch

First images of the India-spec Kia Sorento have been released ahead of the SUV's launch on September 4. The Sorento – which will sit right at the top of Kia's combustion engine SUV lineup – is being built at Kia's manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and production has commenced today ahead of its market launch next month. Like its more accessible products, the Sorento, too, will come with a diesel engine option, alongside a hybrid powertrain and the option of all-wheel drive (AWD).

Also Read: Kia Sonet, Seltos & Carens Hybrid, New Made-In-India EV To Arrive By 2029

India-spec Kia Sorento: What the new images reveal

In terms of its appearance, the India-spec Kia Sorento mirrors the global model. The only clear difference is on the roof – while the Sorento overseas has subtle, flush-fitting rails, the India-spec Sorento has larger, more pronounced roof rails.

The rest of the design – including the T-shaped LED daytime running lights, stacked ‘ice cube’ headlights, dual-tone alloy wheels and fog lights flanking the air intake are the same as the international-spec Sorento. The exterior image also reveals the presence of 360-degree cameras, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

On the inside, the Sorento features twin screens, a four-spoke steering wheel and a touch panel for the air conditioning and media controls, similar to the unit found in the Carens Clavis. Other features visible in the interior images are ambient lighting, front seat ventilation, a panoramic sunroof, memory function for the driver's seat, a digital rear-view mirror, powered tailgate, paddle shifters, two USB-C ports, leather upholstery and a crystalline drive mode selector.

Also Read: Kia Syros EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.49 Lakh

Kia says the Sorento in India will also debut an in-car assistant that leverages ‘Live Generative AI’, which is a first for the Sorento globally. This, as per Kia, will enable ‘dynamic, conversational interactions’, something the carmaker says is not possible with conventional voice assistants.

Commenting on the reveal of the India-spec Sorento, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “As Kia's first hybrid SUV for the country, complemented by a powerful diesel powertrain, Sorento reflects our commitment to offering customers meaningful choice. The Sorento launching in India will also be the first globally to introduce Live Generative AI, marking another important milestone for Kia and a first for the Indian automotive industry."

Bookings for the Sorento have been open since the start of August. Kia's flagship ICE SUV will rival the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.