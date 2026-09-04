Kia Sorento SUV India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Images And More

Kia is all set to launch the Sorento in India today, September 4, 2026. The three-row SUV will sit at the top of the brand's Internal Combustion Range lineup in the Indian market. The Sorento is being built at Kia's manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, where production commenced last month.



Bookings for the Sorento have been open with reservations kicking off from early August. In India, it will take on other three-row premium SUVs such as the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.