Kia Syros Flex-Fuel Concept Showcased; Can Run On Up To E100

On the sidelines of launching the Sorento SUV, Kia India has revealed its first flex-fuel car in India. The Kia Syros Flex-Fuel is the brand’s first flex-fuel vehicle and India’s second showcase after the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel was launched in June this year. Kia India has not confirmed the launch date of the vehicle, but the showcased concept looks close to the production version.

On the exterior, since it is essentially a version of the standard model, it carries the same look. It gets the same upright bonnet with a thick body panel in the centre and a grille positioned in the lower half of the front fascia. The headlights are positioned at the corners and feature Kia’s Ice Cube LED design. The side and rear profiles remain largely unchanged as well.

There are no visual changes to the interior either. It gets the same 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, along with features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Kia Connect 2.0 and OTA updates.

Furthermore, for added comfort, it gets front and rear ventilated seats, a 4-way powered driver’s seat, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, a rear centre armrest with cupholders and reclinable rear seats.

Under the hood, the Syros Flex-Fuel concept gets a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged engine, which will be mated to a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. Power figures for the Flex-Fuel remain under wraps for now. Expect the Flex-Fuel version to feature a specially calibrated engine to run on E100 blended petrol.