Kia To Introduce A Special Financial Product For 3 Month EMI Cover

Kia Motors India is currently in talks with banks to launch a special financial product for 3-month EMI cover offering affordable EMIs along with other special offers. This was shared by Manohar Bhat, VP & Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India, during a live chat on Freewheeling with SVP.

| Updated:
Kia Motors India is planning to introduce a special finance scheme for Kia customers

Highlights

  • Kia will introduce a special 3 month EMI product for its customers
  • Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV will be launched during festive season
  • Around 85 per cent of Kia dealership are now functions across India

The automobile sector is gradually moving towards the new normal post the coronavirus pandemic as several manufacturers have resumed operations in the country. The COVID-19 has had a major impact on the industry bringing operations and sales to a standstill. Several carmakers are now focusing on introducing a new finance package to boost car sales during the pandemic. Similarly, Kia Motors India is also looking to introduce a special financial product for 3-month EMI cover providing affordable EMIs along with other special offers. This information was shared by Manohar Bhat, VP & Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India, during a live chat on Freewheeling with SVP.

Kia online configurator select your desired trims, engine option, exterior colour, interior trim, add-on features, and accessories

Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-In-Chief, carandbike on the latest Freewheeling with SVP webisode, Manohar Bhat, Vice President & Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India said, "We are just discussing with the bank to have a product to give a sort of cover in case the person does not earn for say whatever reason, so we are having a product like that of that reason, for health reasons or whatever reason. The product is EMI for 3 months, so that sort of product I think we are discussing with a couple of banks, also mutual companies. We also got eight-year and seven-year products which will make the EMIs comparatively much-much lower what would it be for 3-4 years product.

Additionally, the carmaker has resumed retail operations in the country with around 85 per cent of its dealerships now functional, which includes Kia showrooms and service outlets. The company has confirmed that the sales outlets have resumed operations by following all the necessary guidelines issued by the local body, to ensure the health and safety of the employees and its customers.

Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV concept was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

Moreover, the carmaker also confirmed that the arrival of its sub-compact SUV - Kia Sonet has been impacted by the pandemic. It was unveiled in February this year at the Auto Expo 2020. The company has confirmed to carandbike that the Kia Sonet will be launched in India during the festive season.

