Kia To Invest USD 2 Billion For Second Andhra Pradesh Manufacturing Facility
- The plant will be spread across 465 acres and add 2 lakh units of annual capacity
- Kia India's combined manufacturing capacity will cross 6 lakh units across its two plants
- Kia’s manufacturing facility is located in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh
Kia India is expanding its manufacturing footprint in the country, with plans to set up a second plant in Andhra Pradesh through a combined investment of USD 2 billion (approximately Rs 18,700 crore) by the company and its supplier partners. Kia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government for the proposed facility, which will add an annual production capacity of 2 lakh units.
Also Read: Kia India Extends Buyback Scheme To Cover Most ICE And EV Models
The new facility will be spread across a combined 465 acres, and according to the brand, it is expected to generate around 12,000 direct and indirect jobs. Once operational, it will take Kia India's total annual manufacturing capacity across its two plants to over 6 lakh units.
Kia currently operates its manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, where it began production for the Indian market. The second plant will build on this existing base.
Sharing his views on the investment, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “Our second manufacturing plant marks a significant new chapter, strengthening our ability to respond to customer demand with greater speed and flexibility, while supporting the introduction of new models across ICE and EV powertrains. As we enter our next phase of growth, we remain committed to contributing to India’s automotive ecosystem and building on the strong foundation we have created here. This will further expand our Made-in-India footprint, strengthening our ability to serve both domestic and overseas markets.”
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