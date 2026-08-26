KTM 390 Adventure 350cc Gets New Colours; Priced At Rs 2.88 Lakh

KTM has introduced new colour options for the 350cc 390 Adventure, giving the entry-level version of its adventure range a more distinct identity. The new Arctic Flare shade is now officially part of the lineup, while an Ebony Black option has also been listed online. Both are priced at Rs 2.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

The inclusion of new liveries is more significant than just a colour change. When the 350cc 390 Adventure was launched, its bodywork closely resembled the 399cc 390 Adventure S, while its 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels were sourced from the 390 Adventure X.

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To address this visual overlap, KTM has resolved it wit the new colourways that are exclusive to the 350cc motorcycle. Additionally, the graphics have also been redesigned for a proper differentiation. Additional, even the 'Adventure' lettering gets a different treatment, making it easier to distinguish the 350cc model from the higher displacement 390 Adventure X, R and S.

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Underneath the new liveries, the motorcycle remains unchanged. It continues to use the 349cc single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox along with the features, cycle parts, and also retains its 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheel setup.

With these changes, KTM has given the 350cc 390 Adventure its own visual identity rather than looking similar to its 399cc versions.