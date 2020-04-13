New Cars and Bikes in India

KTM 790 Adventure, Adventure R Recalled In USA

KTM has announced a recall for the 790 Adventure and the 790 Adventure R in USA for a faulty rear brake.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
About 3,164 models have been affected by the recall

Highlights

  • The recall for the KTM 790 Adventure has been issued in USA so far
  • The faulty rear brake will be fixed free of cost at KTM dealerships
  • 3,164 motorcycle units have been affected by the recall

KTM has announced a recall for the 790 Adventure and the 790 Adventure R in USA over a faulty rear brake issue. Total 3,164 units have are said to be affected which were manufactured in 2019-2020. The report on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website (NHTSA) says that there is insufficient heat transfer between the rear brake hose and metal fittings that mounts to the rear brake calliper. This may cause the brake line to overheat and the rear brake could possibly fail when used heavily. And when riding off-road, one does tend to use the rear brake more.

Also Read: KTM Announces Extension For Warranty & Servicing In India 

KTM

KTM Bikes

RC 200

RC 125

125 Duke

200 Duke

390 Duke

RC 390

390 Adventure

790 Duke

250 Duke

qi8d0qoc

(The faulty rear brake in the affected models will be fixed free of cost by KTM)

Definitely if the rear brake is lost then the overall braking of the motorcycle is reduced. This could lead to an increase in stopping distances and thus, could possibly lead to an accident. KTM dealerships in USA will be rectifying the rear brake issue beginning from June 1, 2020. The motorcycle will be fitted with a new rear brake line, having a longer metal fitting. The brake line from the rear brake calliper to the ABS modulator will be replaced. KTM will also replace the round head Torx screw on the rear brake lever with a new unit. KTM will reach out to the owners, notify them and fix the rear brake fault free of cost.

Also Read: KTM Pulls Out Of EICMA and Intermot Motorcycle Shows

0 Comments

Additionally, owners of KTM 790 Adventure and KTM 790 Adventure R can also go to the NHTSA website, enter their motorcycle's VIN and check if their motorcycle is affected by the recall.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare KTM RC 200 with Immediate Rivals

KTM RC 200
KTM
RC 200

Popular KTM Bikes

KTM RC 200
KTM RC 200
₹ 1.91 - 1.97 Lakh *
KTM RC 125
KTM RC 125
₹ 1.49 - 1.55 Lakh *
KTM 125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
₹ 1.33 - 1.38 Lakh *
KTM 200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
₹ 1.62 - 1.73 Lakh *
KTM 390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke
₹ 2.48 - 2.53 Lakh *
KTM RC 390
KTM RC 390
₹ 2.44 - 2.48 Lakh *
KTM 390 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure
₹ 2.99 Lakh *
KTM 790 Duke
KTM 790 Duke
₹ 8.64 Lakh *
KTM 250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
₹ 1.97 - 2.01 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Top Indian Industrialists and Their Cars
Top Indian Industrialists and Their Cars
Electric Royal Enfield Photon Unveiled
Electric Royal Enfield Photon Unveiled
Mahindra Ventilators With Updated Features Begin Endurance Testing
Mahindra Ventilators With Updated Features Begin Endurance Testing
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities