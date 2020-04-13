KTM 790 Adventure, Adventure R Recalled In USA

KTM has announced a recall for the 790 Adventure and the 790 Adventure R in USA over a faulty rear brake issue. Total 3,164 units have are said to be affected which were manufactured in 2019-2020. The report on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website (NHTSA) says that there is insufficient heat transfer between the rear brake hose and metal fittings that mounts to the rear brake calliper. This may cause the brake line to overheat and the rear brake could possibly fail when used heavily. And when riding off-road, one does tend to use the rear brake more.

(The faulty rear brake in the affected models will be fixed free of cost by KTM)

Definitely if the rear brake is lost then the overall braking of the motorcycle is reduced. This could lead to an increase in stopping distances and thus, could possibly lead to an accident. KTM dealerships in USA will be rectifying the rear brake issue beginning from June 1, 2020. The motorcycle will be fitted with a new rear brake line, having a longer metal fitting. The brake line from the rear brake calliper to the ABS modulator will be replaced. KTM will also replace the round head Torx screw on the rear brake lever with a new unit. KTM will reach out to the owners, notify them and fix the rear brake fault free of cost.

Additionally, owners of KTM 790 Adventure and KTM 790 Adventure R can also go to the NHTSA website, enter their motorcycle's VIN and check if their motorcycle is affected by the recall.

