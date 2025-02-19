Login
Kylaq-Based Volkswagen Sub-4M SUV Spied In Minimal Camo

Expected to be named the Tera, the sub-4m SUV is likely to be built on the MQB 27 platform and is also likely to be powered by the same 1.0-litre TSI engine as found in the Kylaq.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 19, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The upcoming Volkswagen Tera has been spotted testing.
  • Expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine.
  • To be built at Volkswagen’s facility in Chakan, Pune.

A few months after the debut of the Skoda Kylaq, its rebadged sibling from Volkswagen has been spotted testing overseas ahead of its world premiere. Expected to be named the Tera, the sub-4m SUV is set to be built on the MQB 27 platform and is also likely to be powered by the same engine as the Kylaq. The test mule sported minimal camouflage, revealing most of its styling details. Expected to be revealed sometime later this year, or early next year, the model could be built at Volkswagen’s facility in Chakan, Pune. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Review: This Pint-Sized Czech Is Gutsy Too

Skoda Kylaq Based Volkswagen Tera Spotted Testing Overseas

The Volkswagen Tera has a simpler design in comparison to the Kylaq

 

While the Kylaq’s design is edgy and modern, the Tera is a simpler-looking vehicle. The front end of the vehicle gets conventional headlights, unlike the split headlight setup on the Kylaq. The headlights are merged with the upper section of the grille, while the front bumper has a contrast black finish with openings on either side for what looked like the fog lamps. In profile, the silhouette of the Tera is different from the Kylaq, with the Tera sporting a more rounded design, with softer body lines, and a less upright tail section. The rear end of the Tera comes with a connected tail lamp setup that spans the width of the rear end.

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Full Prices Announced; Prices Range From Rs 7.89 Lakh to Rs 14.40 Lakh
 Skoda Kylaq Based Volkswagen Tera Spotted Testing Overseas 1

The Tera is expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

 

On the powertrain front, the Tera is expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that also powers several other products from Skoda and Volkswagen in India. The unit churns out a healthy 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

