Lalit Sharma Appointed As Country Manager, Polaris India After Pankaj Dubey Steps Down

Lalit Sharma has been appointed as the new country head for Polaris India Pvt Ltd after Pankaj Dubey stepped down.

Lalit Sharma had joined Polaris India in July 2011

  • Lalit Sharma had joined Polaris India in 2011
  • He will be handling operations for Indian Motorcycle in India as well
  • He was heading product, parts, garments & accessories for Polaris India

Lalit Sharma took charge as country head, Polaris India Pvt Ltd from April 20, 2020. His predecessor, Pankaj Dubey, had stepped down earlier as the country head after almost 10 years. Lalit Sharma had joined Polaris India in July 2011 and has an experience of 16 years in the industry as a product management official. In addition to his responsibilities as the country head of Polaris India, Sharma will also be responsible for all commercial and operational activities for Indian Motorcycles in India. He was previously heading product, parts, garments and accessories for Polaris India Pvt Ltd.

Also Read: Indian Motorcycle Launches Home Delivery Of Motorcycles In USA

Lalit Sharma said, "I firmly believe that the experience I have gained while working with Polaris India will help me to take things forward in my new role as Country Manager. My primary focus will be to build the strategies that will help Polaris India to overcome the current situation in a sustainable and profitable manner with delight for all our stakeholders in addition to customers".

Also Read: Polaris Sportsman ATV Performs Sanitisation Duties

Pankaj Dubey had joined Polaris in 2011 and handled all operations for Polaris and Indian motorcycles in India before he stepped down in April 2020. Prior to Polaris, he has worked with Yamaha and erstwhile Hero Honda and LML in the auto space. Pankaj Dubey was also the CEO of Eicher Polaris Pvt Ltd which was 50:50 joint venture between Eicher Motors and Polaris India. The company launched the Eicher Polaris Multix before it shut shop just a year after starting operations.

