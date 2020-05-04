Lamborghini To Showcase A New Car On May 7

We are all caught amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and while companies like Volkswagen, Hyundai, Ferrari are all getting on track to kick start production. Lamborghini too has started production but what it has also said is that there's a brand new car coming our way. Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, confirmed the development when he said, "We continue to nurture the dreams of our fans and customers, and on 7 May, through a virtual launch, we will present a new car in order to complete our model range."

The company closed the first quarter of 2020 despite the situation with very positive results and of course with the markets opening slowly, we wait to see when consumers gets their cars. But of course, we are extremely curious about what this new car is. We can make a few exclusions here though, so as not to get our hopes up high. Now the successor to the Aventador was always on the cards, however, we can exclude that, because, that car is not coming so soon. That one is only expected by 2024, so clearly, there's still some time for that.

The styling and sculpting on the track car look razor sharp

Next up, it could be an extension to the Urus line-up. Now, we know that the company has been working on a go-fast version of the Urus and given that the model has been doing well globally, when it comes to sales, a fresh new version of the SUV would certainly breathe some fresh new air into the line-up. Lamborghini could also introduce a hybrid version of the SUV and that would certainly shake things up a bit in the segment.

There's one more car that we can expect and that's the Huracan Super Trofeo Omologato (STO). It'll make the same amount of power as the Huracan Performante, but with some additional aero package to just make it a bit more menacing on and off the track. Now, Lamborghini has been teasing this car for some time now, so fingers crossed, it's this one. So May 7 is what we're looking forward to and hopefully so are you.

