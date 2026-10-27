Land Rover Defender 110 Local Assembly Begins In India, Prices Drop By Up To Rs 34 Lakh
- India-made Defender 110 will be available with three engine options.
- Both 3.0L versions priced at Rs 1.18 crore.
- Range starts at Rs 99 lakh for 2.0L petrol.
In news that will bring unbridled joy to potential buyers who have been waiting for exactly this announcement, JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) has begun local assembly of its hot-selling Defender 110 SUV, which has resulted in a substantial reduction in prices. Now built at the company's facility in Pune, Maharashtra, the Defender 110 range starts at Rs 99 lakh, and tops out at Rs 1.18 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). At these prices, the locally-built Defender 110 is up to Rs 34 lakh cheaper than the equivalent completely built-up (CBU) version. And while many may have expected features to be cut out in pursuit of a more aggressive price, JLR claims to have done the opposite and made a slew of previously optional features standard across variants.
Made-In-India Defender 110: What's different?
The locally-built Defender 110 is available in X-Dynamic HSE trim and with a total of three engine options: a 2.0-litre petrol, a 3.0-litre petrol and a 3.0-litre diesel.
At the entry level, the Defender 110 2.0L now gets a selection of previously optional equipment as standard. These include adaptive off-road cruise control, adaptive air suspension, ClearSight interior rear-view mirror, three-zone auto climate control, front centre console refrigerator and 14-way heated and ventilated memory front seats, among others. Previously, adding these features to the Defender 110 2.0L added Rs 6.5 lakh to the price. Now, factoring in the cost of the new features, this variant is roughly Rs 14.50 lakh cheaper than before.
As for the 3.0L petrol and diesel variants, they now come with an active electronic differential with torque vectoring, heated third-row seats, Meridian surround sound system, a head-up display and 20-inch diamond-turned alloys, in addition to everything added to the Defender 110 2.0L. These features, previously available as options, would add Rs 17 lakh to the price. Here, factoring in the cost of the newly added features, both 3.0L variants are up to Rs 34 lakh cheaper.
With this, India has become only the second country worldwide to be producing JLR's incredibly popular SUV. So far, the Defender was shipped into India as a CBU, as manufacturing was limited to JLR's facility in Nitra, Slovakia. However, other variants in the Defender family, such as the three-door Defender 90, full-size Defender 130 and the explosive Defender Octa, will continue to be built in Slovakia.
Speaking at the announcement, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “This is a proud milestone for JLR India. The country has embraced Defender for its capability, versatility and unmistakable character. With more than 9,000 Defenders on Indian roads already, and as our highest-selling model, it has moved beyond an SUV to become a cultural icon. This decision to now manufacture in Pune reflects the scale of our ambition for India and our confidence in the quality and passion of our team and partners here.”
Related News
Learn more about Land Rover Defender
Popular Land Rover Models
- Land Rover
DefenderEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.03 - 2.62 Crore
- Land Rover
Range RoverEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.35 - 3.8 Crore
- Land Rover
Range Rover VelarEx-Showroom Price₹ 85.9 Lakh
- Land Rover
Range Rover SportEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.4 - 2.35 Crore
- Land Rover
Range Rover EvoqueEx-Showroom Price₹ 64.86 Lakh
- Land Rover
Discovery SportEx-Showroom Price₹ 72.05 - 73.63 Lakh
- Land Rover
DiscoveryEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.25 - 1.39 Crore
Latest Cars
- Hyundai
BayonEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 18.15 Lakh
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-20
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-21
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-15
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-21
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-09
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-30
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 27, 2026Government Introduces Local FASTag Passes From November 1The rules allow private vehicle owners living within 20 km of a toll plaza to obtain an annual pass for Rs 1,500 or Rs 3,000, subject to specified conditions.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Oct 27, 2026Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift India Launch On November 26: Flex-Fuel Hybrid IncomingThe Innova Hycross is set to become Toyota's first flex-fuel passenger vehicle to go on sale in India, three years after the E85 prototype was showcased.2 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Oct 27, 2026Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of LaunchThe upcoming Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 has been spotted undisguised, revealing its production-ready cruiser design ahead of its expected debut at EICMA 2026.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 27, 2026Hyundai Bayon vs Exter: How Different Are TheyVery Different! The Exter is more of a Nios on stilts. But the all-new Bayon is to Creta what the Victoris is to the Grand Vitara.3 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 27, 2026India Clears Pathway For Introduction Of E100 Flex-Fuel VehiclesThe government has approved the inclusion of E100 fuel in the rules, specifying E100 and E85 for compatible flex-fuel vehicles.2 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Oct 27, 2026Land Rover Defender 110 Local Assembly Begins In India, Prices Drop By Up To Rs 34 LakhPreviously sold in India as a completely built-up (CBU) model, the incredibly popular Defender is now being built at Jaguar Land Rover's Pune facility.3 mins read