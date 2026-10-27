Land Rover Defender 110 Local Assembly Begins In India, Prices Drop By Up To Rs 34 Lakh

In news that will bring unbridled joy to potential buyers who have been waiting for exactly this announcement, JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) has begun local assembly of its hot-selling Defender 110 SUV, which has resulted in a substantial reduction in prices. Now built at the company's facility in Pune, Maharashtra, the Defender 110 range starts at Rs 99 lakh, and tops out at Rs 1.18 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). At these prices, the locally-built Defender 110 is up to Rs 34 lakh cheaper than the equivalent completely built-up (CBU) version. And while many may have expected features to be cut out in pursuit of a more aggressive price, JLR claims to have done the opposite and made a slew of previously optional features standard across variants.

Made-In-India Defender 110: What's different?

The locally-built Defender 110 is available in X-Dynamic HSE trim and with a total of three engine options: a 2.0-litre petrol, a 3.0-litre petrol and a 3.0-litre diesel.

At the entry level, the Defender 110 2.0L now gets a selection of previously optional equipment as standard. These include adaptive off-road cruise control, adaptive air suspension, ClearSight interior rear-view mirror, three-zone auto climate control, front centre console refrigerator and 14-way heated and ventilated memory front seats, among others. Previously, adding these features to the Defender 110 2.0L added Rs 6.5 lakh to the price. Now, factoring in the cost of the new features, this variant is roughly Rs 14.50 lakh cheaper than before.

As for the 3.0L petrol and diesel variants, they now come with an active electronic differential with torque vectoring, heated third-row seats, Meridian surround sound system, a head-up display and 20-inch diamond-turned alloys, in addition to everything added to the Defender 110 2.0L. These features, previously available as options, would add Rs 17 lakh to the price. Here, factoring in the cost of the newly added features, both 3.0L variants are up to Rs 34 lakh cheaper.

With this, India has become only the second country worldwide to be producing JLR's incredibly popular SUV. So far, the Defender was shipped into India as a CBU, as manufacturing was limited to JLR's facility in Nitra, Slovakia. However, other variants in the Defender family, such as the three-door Defender 90, full-size Defender 130 and the explosive Defender Octa, will continue to be built in Slovakia.

Speaking at the announcement, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “This is a proud milestone for JLR India. The country has embraced Defender for its capability, versatility and unmistakable character. With more than 9,000 Defenders on Indian roads already, and as our highest-selling model, it has moved beyond an SUV to become a cultural icon. This decision to now manufacture in Pune reflects the scale of our ambition for India and our confidence in the quality and passion of our team and partners here.”