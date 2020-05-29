Lego Makes A Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Scale Model For Sportscar Fans

Fans of two iconic brands Lamborghini and Lego have a new passion to indulge with. The iconic sports car maker has got together with Lego to create a 1:8 scale model of the Sián FKP 37 sportscar that consists of 3,696 pieces in all. The makers say that features of the car are authentically recreated in the LEGO Technic model, including a replica of the V12 engine; a moveable rear spoiler; front and rear suspension; and steering powered by a wheel complete with the Automobili Lamborghini badge. It also gets scissor doors and a fully-functioning eight-speed sequential gearbox which controlled by a movable paddle gearshift.

The design of the hybrid sportscar has been replicated exactly on the Lego scale model

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said, “This outstanding replica of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 from the LEGO Group presents a brilliant new building experience for both super sports car fans and LEGO enthusiasts and Lamborghini is privileged to share this opportunity with the LEGO Group.” The model comes in a unique box inspired by the iconic lines, signature headlight silhouette and eye-catching lime-green colour of the original Sián.

