Lego Makes A Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 Scale Model For Sportscar Fans

Lamborghini and the LEGO Group have partnered to produce a 3,696 piece, 1:8 scale model of the Sian FKP 37 sportscar.

The Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 was originally revealed at the 2019Frankfurt Auto Show

Highlights

  • Authentically recreated model also has a replica of the V12 engine
  • Model gets the eye-catching lime-green colour of the original Sian
  • It also gets scissor doors and 8-speed gearbox with paddle shifts

Fans of two iconic brands Lamborghini and Lego have a new passion to indulge with. The iconic sports car maker has got together with Lego to create a 1:8 scale model of the Sián FKP 37 sportscar that consists of 3,696 pieces in all. The makers say that features of the car are authentically recreated in the LEGO Technic model, including a replica of the V12 engine; a moveable rear spoiler; front and rear suspension; and steering powered by a wheel complete with the Automobili Lamborghini badge. It also gets scissor doors and a fully-functioning eight-speed sequential gearbox which controlled by a movable paddle gearshift.

1u4t61ts

The design of the hybrid sportscar has been replicated exactly on the Lego scale model

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said, “This outstanding replica of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 from the LEGO Group presents a brilliant new building experience for both super sports car fans and LEGO enthusiasts and Lamborghini is privileged to share this opportunity with the LEGO Group.” The model comes in a unique box inspired by the iconic lines, signature headlight silhouette and eye-catching lime-green colour of the original Sián.

Also read: Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder Unveiled

tmuvira8

The model will be available directly from LEGO stores and website from June 1, 2020

Niels. B. Christiansen, LEGO Group CEO, said: “Both the 1:8 model and the reveal itself are feats of engineering innovation, pulled off by incredibly talented teams from across our two businesses. I can't wait to build this authentic replica of this futuristic super sportscar for real.” The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 will be available directly from LEGO stores and website from June 1, 2020. Other retailers will have it available from August 1, 2020.

