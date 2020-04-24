Lexus GS Black Line Edition Unveiled

Only 200 units of the Lexus GS Black Line will be manufactured.

Lexus has unveiled thee GS Black Line in the global markets and its production will be limited to 200 models. The model may be the last edition of the line-up before its production ends in August this year. It's based on the Lexus GS 350 F Sport and is rear-wheel drive and is finished in white paintjob. Elements like wing mirror caps, grille inserts and lip spoiler on the boot are finished in gloss black while the wheel are also painted in black.

Also Read: Lexus Unveils The World's First Tattooed Car

There are carbon fibre trims on the dashboard and central console.

On the inside, the leather seats too are finished in black and get red stitching highlights. The door panels are finished with red leather trims which follows to the steering wheel and central console as well. There are also carbon fibre trims on the dashboard and central console and top of the instrument panel, central console and armrest are finished with Alcantara leather. Customized features also include a cushion-cut, chrome logo badge laser-etched with Zero Halliburton for Lexus. The custom Lexus Black Line Zero Halliburton luggage set includes an Edge Lightweight 22" Continental Carry-on and a 26" Medium Travel Case, both in black.

Also Read: Designs That Impressed Us At Lexus Design Award India 2020

It's based on the Lexus GS 350 F Sport and is rear-wheel drive.

The Lexus GS black edition continues sourcing power from the 3.5-litre V6 motor and is expected to go on sale in global markets later this year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.