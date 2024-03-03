Lexus NX Overtrail Variant Unveiled For Japanese Market

Lexus has announced significant improvements to its popular "NX" model, along with the addition of the new "Overtrail" variant for the Japanese market. The Overtrail edition gets a range of cosmetic tweaks, along with Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) that gives it improved off-road capabilities.

The NX Overtrail's grille, wind frame, door handles, mirrors, and roof rails are all painted black. The vehicle is fitted with 18-inch all-terrain tyres and has a 15 mm increase in ground clearance compared to the standard NX. The exterior colour palette expands to include a new "Moon Dessert" option, alongside a total of seven other choices. Inside, the NX Overtrail features an all-black colour scheme.

Off-road capability in the Overtrail edition receives a boost with an improved Trail mode that automatically controls tyres idle and optimises driving force distribution for better traction on uneven terrain. This improvement extends to all NX AWD models. Additionally, a specially tuned version of the Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) works in conjunction with the Trail mode to minimise head movement for occupants while driving on rough roads.

Additionally, the NX range gets a host of new features. These include a larger 14-inch infotainment display, two USB Type-C charging ports in the centre console, additional lighting for the rear of the steering wheel, a VIN number on the passenger side for theft prevention, and advanced parking assist features for the NX350 "F SPORT" trim. A panoramic roof is now available as an option for the NX450h+.

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL