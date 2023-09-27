Login

Lexus Teases Long-Range EV Ahead Of Tokyo Motor Show

Lexus previews a glimpse of its forthcoming long-range electric vehicle before the Tokyo Motor Show, signaling the start of an electrifying journey toward a fully electric lineup by 2035. Lexus claims that its long-range electric vehicle will offer an 800 Km range.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

27-Sep-23 10:41 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Lexus teases its long-range EV commencing their plan to electrify the entire lineup by 2035.
  • The EV concept claims to present changes in vehicle structure, production methods, and software platforms.
  • Toyota's lithium-ion battery technology can power the Lexus EV promising a range of 800 km.

Lexus has unveiled a glimpse of its upcoming long-range electric vehicle (EV) in a teaser ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show. This preview marks the initial step in Lexus's plan to electrify its entire vehicle lineup by 2035. The concept showcases improvements in the modular structure of the vehicle body, production methods, and software platform. The EV concept features a low-slung design with styling cues reminiscent of the saloon concept briefly unveiled in 2021. Scheduled for a 2026 launch, the production vehicle may pose strong competition to EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and BMW i4, especially if it adopts a familiar five-door fastback silhouette akin to the concept.

 

Also Read: Lexus To Unveil Next-Gen EV Concept In October 2023
 

One of the standout features of the concept is its promising range of approximately 800 kilometers on a single charge, made possible by Toyota's new lithium-ion battery technology. This technology, set to be shared with Lexus, utilizes efficient battery chemistry that allows for slimmer battery packs. Toyota plans to offer this lithium-ion battery chemistry with a solid-state battery option, claiming a range exceeding 1,000 kilometers on a single charge. While Lexus has not confirmed matching this range in a production car, it suggests using solid-state technology in the production version of its Electrified Sport supercar concept.

The Lexus lineup in India currently offers a range of vehicles, including crossovers, SUVs, and a luxury MPV. Although the all-electric RZ SUV is not available in the Indian market, Lexus provides a variety of plug-in hybrid vehicles. The Tokyo Motor Show is anticipated to shed more light on Lexus' innovative strides in the electric mobility sector and provide automotive enthusiasts with a glimpse into the future of electric vehicles.

