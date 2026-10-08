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Limited Edition Mini Cooper Oxford India Launch Soon; Bookings Open

Sarthak Mahajan 
last published date : 8 October 2026, 20:13 IST
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Limited Edition Mini Cooper Oxford India Launch Soon; Bookings Open
Highlights
  • The Mini Cooper Oxford Edition features the Union Jack.
  • Powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 202 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.
  • Does 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.

Mini India has opened pre-launch bookings for the Mini Cooper Oxford Edition in India. The special edition is based on the latest Mini Cooper 3-door and will be sold in limited (but unspecified) quantity. It pays tribute to Oxford, UK, where the classic Mini was first produced in 1959 and where BMW Group has manufactured the modern Mini since 2001.

Mini Cooper Oxford

The Oxford Edition is based on the standard Cooper S model. The powertrain remains unchanged, with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 202 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Moreover, it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.

Oxford Edition

On the exterior, the Mini Cooper Oxford Edition features several special design elements inspired by the brand’s British heritage. These include Union Jack stickers on the roof, bonnet and boot, along with a flags-themed boot sticker.

The special edition also gets Oxford hub caps, Union Jack valve caps, Oxford floor mats, Oxford door entry sills, a Union Jack steering wheel badge and a Union Jack key cap. Inside, it gets JCW sport seats, with the dashboard available in Beige or Grey colour options.

Oxford Edition 1

The Mini Cooper Oxford Edition comes equipped with Level 1 ADAS, including Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Attentiveness Assistant, Speed Warning and Reversing Assistant. Safety features also include Brake Assist, a crash sensor, ABS, Runflat Indicator, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with DTC and ELDC, three-point seat belts for all seats and Cornering Brake Control.

# Mini Cooper# Mini Cooper Oxford Edition# Mini Cooper S# Mini Cooper S Convertible# Mini Cooper S Oxford Edition# Mini Cooper Cars# Mini Cooper in India# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars# Upcoming Cars
Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 

Sarthak Mahajan is passionate about automobiles and technology, with a strong focus on automotive journalism. Inspired by leading automotive publications, he has gained hands-on industry exposure by volunteering at off-road events and attending automotive meet-ups across Pune and Mumbai. To strengthen his technical knowledge, he pursued an ECU tuning course. Outside of automobiles, he enjoys building high-performance PCs and helping others choose the right hardware for their needs. 

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